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Parts per Million A unit expressing extremely dilute concentrations, equal to one part solute per one million parts solution. PPM An abbreviation for a concentration unit representing one milligram of solute per liter of aqueous solution. Parts per Billion A unit for even lower concentrations, equal to one part solute per one billion parts solution. PPB An abbreviation for a concentration unit representing one microgram of solute per liter of aqueous solution. Aqueous Solution A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used for expressing PPM and PPB. Solute The substance present in a smaller amount, dissolved within a solution to form a homogeneous mixture. Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, used as the basis for PPM and PPB calculations. Mass Percent A concentration measure similar to PPM, but uses a factor of 100 instead of one million. Grams A mass unit used to quantify solute and solution amounts in PPM and PPB calculations. Milliliters A volume unit used to express the amount of solute and solution in PPM and PPB calculations. Microgram A mass unit equal to one millionth of a gram, used in PPB expressions for very dilute solutions. Dilute Solution A mixture with a very small amount of solute compared to the solvent, often measured in PPM or PPB.
Parts per Million (ppm) definitions
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