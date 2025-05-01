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Parts per Million (ppm) definitions

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  • Parts per Million
    A unit expressing extremely dilute concentrations, equal to one part solute per one million parts solution.
  • PPM
    An abbreviation for a concentration unit representing one milligram of solute per liter of aqueous solution.
  • Parts per Billion
    A unit for even lower concentrations, equal to one part solute per one billion parts solution.
  • PPB
    An abbreviation for a concentration unit representing one microgram of solute per liter of aqueous solution.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used for expressing PPM and PPB.
  • Solute
    The substance present in a smaller amount, dissolved within a solution to form a homogeneous mixture.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent, used as the basis for PPM and PPB calculations.
  • Mass Percent
    A concentration measure similar to PPM, but uses a factor of 100 instead of one million.
  • Grams
    A mass unit used to quantify solute and solution amounts in PPM and PPB calculations.
  • Milliliters
    A volume unit used to express the amount of solute and solution in PPM and PPB calculations.
  • Microgram
    A mass unit equal to one millionth of a gram, used in PPB expressions for very dilute solutions.
  • Dilute Solution
    A mixture with a very small amount of solute compared to the solvent, often measured in PPM or PPB.