Parts per Million A unit expressing extremely dilute concentrations, equal to one part solute per one million parts solution.

PPM An abbreviation for a concentration unit representing one milligram of solute per liter of aqueous solution.

Parts per Billion A unit for even lower concentrations, equal to one part solute per one billion parts solution.

PPB An abbreviation for a concentration unit representing one microgram of solute per liter of aqueous solution.

Aqueous Solution A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used for expressing PPM and PPB.

Solute The substance present in a smaller amount, dissolved within a solution to form a homogeneous mixture.