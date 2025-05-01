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Peptides definitions

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  • Peptide
    A molecule formed by linking two or more amino acids through covalent bonds, often represented by three-letter codes joined by hyphens.
  • Amino Acid
    A building block containing an amino group and a carboxyl group, which can link to others to form larger biomolecules.
  • Peptide Bond
    A covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, releasing water.
  • Amide Bond
    A type of covalent bond identical to the linkage connecting amino acids in peptides, involving nitrogen and carbonyl carbon.
  • Condensation Reaction
    A chemical process where two molecules join, resulting in the loss of a small molecule, typically water.
  • Carboxyl Group
    A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl, key in peptide formation.
  • Amino Group
    A functional group containing nitrogen bonded to hydrogens, essential for forming covalent links in peptides.
  • Dipeptide
    A molecule consisting of two amino acids joined by a single covalent linkage.
  • Tripeptide
    A chain composed of three amino acids connected by two covalent linkages.
  • Tetrapeptide
    A sequence of four amino acids linked together by three covalent bonds.
  • Polypeptide
    A long chain composed of many amino acid residues, forming the backbone of proteins.
  • Residue
    An individual amino acid unit within a peptide or protein chain after condensation.
  • N Terminus
    The end of a peptide chain with a free amino group, typically shown on the left in diagrams.
  • C Terminus
    The end of a peptide chain with a free carboxyl group, usually depicted on the right in structures.
  • Directionality
    The orientation of a peptide chain, always described from the free amino end to the free carboxyl end.