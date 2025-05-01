Peptide A molecule formed by linking two or more amino acids through covalent bonds, often represented by three-letter codes joined by hyphens.

Amino Acid A building block containing an amino group and a carboxyl group, which can link to others to form larger biomolecules.

Peptide Bond A covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, releasing water.

Amide Bond A type of covalent bond identical to the linkage connecting amino acids in peptides, involving nitrogen and carbonyl carbon.

Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules join, resulting in the loss of a small molecule, typically water.

Carboxyl Group A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl, key in peptide formation.