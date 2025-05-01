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Peptide A molecule formed by linking two or more amino acids through covalent bonds, often represented by three-letter codes joined by hyphens. Amino Acid A building block containing an amino group and a carboxyl group, which can link to others to form larger biomolecules. Peptide Bond A covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, releasing water. Amide Bond A type of covalent bond identical to the linkage connecting amino acids in peptides, involving nitrogen and carbonyl carbon. Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules join, resulting in the loss of a small molecule, typically water. Carboxyl Group A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl, key in peptide formation. Amino Group A functional group containing nitrogen bonded to hydrogens, essential for forming covalent links in peptides. Dipeptide A molecule consisting of two amino acids joined by a single covalent linkage. Tripeptide A chain composed of three amino acids connected by two covalent linkages. Tetrapeptide A sequence of four amino acids linked together by three covalent bonds. Polypeptide A long chain composed of many amino acid residues, forming the backbone of proteins. Residue An individual amino acid unit within a peptide or protein chain after condensation. N Terminus The end of a peptide chain with a free amino group, typically shown on the left in diagrams. C Terminus The end of a peptide chain with a free carboxyl group, usually depicted on the right in structures. Directionality The orientation of a peptide chain, always described from the free amino end to the free carboxyl end.
Peptides definitions
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