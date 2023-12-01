18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Peptides
5
ProblemProblem
Draw a tripeptide structure consisting of following amino acids in following order. Name tripeptide using 3 letter codes.
A
B
C
D
- Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain, and serine is an amino acid with a polar side chain. Draw ...
- There are eight amino acids in vasopressin. How many peptide bonds are in this small protein?
- What atoms are present in a planar unit in a protein chain?
- How many amino acid units do these atoms come from? Why are these units planar?