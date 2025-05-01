Metals Largest group on the periodic table, known for luster, conductivity, opacity, and malleability.

Nonmetals Elements with dullness, poor conductivity, potential transparency, and brittleness, mostly on the table's right.

Metalloids Elements with both metallic and nonmetallic traits, found along a staircase from boron to astatine.

Luster Physical property describing how shiny a substance appears, commonly seen in metals.

Conductivity Ability to allow electricity to flow, a defining trait of metals and some metalloids.

Opacity Characteristic of not allowing light to pass through, typical of metals.