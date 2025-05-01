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Metals Largest group on the periodic table, known for luster, conductivity, opacity, and malleability. Nonmetals Elements with dullness, poor conductivity, potential transparency, and brittleness, mostly on the table's right. Metalloids Elements with both metallic and nonmetallic traits, found along a staircase from boron to astatine. Luster Physical property describing how shiny a substance appears, commonly seen in metals. Conductivity Ability to allow electricity to flow, a defining trait of metals and some metalloids. Opacity Characteristic of not allowing light to pass through, typical of metals. Malleability Capacity to be hammered into thin sheets without breaking, a hallmark of metals. Brittleness Tendency to break or crumble under force, often observed in nonmetals. Staircase Imaginary boundary on the periodic table marking the position of metalloids. Semiconductors Materials with electrical properties between metals and nonmetals, crucial in technology. Lanthanides Series of elements typically shown as the first of two separated bottom rows for clarity. Actinides Series of elements usually displayed as the second of two bottom rows, part of the main table. Silicon A metalloid essential for microchips and electronics, giving Silicon Valley its name.
Periodic Table: Classifications definitions
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Periodic Table: Classifications
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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Periodic Table: Group Names
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
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