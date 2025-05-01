Period A horizontal row on the periodic table, currently totaling seven, which may increase as new elements are discovered.

Group A vertical column on the periodic table, also called a family or series, containing elements with similar chemical properties.

Alkali Metals Elements in the first group, shaded brown, known for high reactivity and similar chemical behavior.

Alkaline Earth Metals Elements in the second group, shaded red, recognized for moderate reactivity and similar properties.

Nyctogens Elements in the green-shaded group, including nitrogen, sharing related chemical characteristics.

Chalcogens Elements in the blue-shaded group, such as oxygen, with comparable chemical traits.