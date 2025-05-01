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Periodic Table: Group Names definitions

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  • Period
    A horizontal row on the periodic table, currently totaling seven, which may increase as new elements are discovered.
  • Group
    A vertical column on the periodic table, also called a family or series, containing elements with similar chemical properties.
  • Alkali Metals
    Elements in the first group, shaded brown, known for high reactivity and similar chemical behavior.
  • Alkaline Earth Metals
    Elements in the second group, shaded red, recognized for moderate reactivity and similar properties.
  • Nyctogens
    Elements in the green-shaded group, including nitrogen, sharing related chemical characteristics.
  • Chalcogens
    Elements in the blue-shaded group, such as oxygen, with comparable chemical traits.
  • Halogens
    Elements in the purple-shaded group, known for high reactivity and forming salts with metals.
  • Noble Gases
    Elements in the far-right group, noted for stability and low reactivity, sometimes called inert gases.
  • Inert Gases
    A traditional name for noble gases, reflecting their perceived lack of chemical reactivity.
  • Lanthanides
    A series of elements placed separately at the table's bottom, following lanthanum, with similar properties.
  • Actinides
    A series of elements below the main table, following actinium, often radioactive and with unique chemistry.
  • Electron Arrangement
    The specific distribution of electrons in an atom, influencing chemical properties within groups.
  • Family
    Another term for a group or series, indicating elements with shared chemical characteristics.
  • Series
    A term used interchangeably with group or family, denoting columns of elements with similar traits.