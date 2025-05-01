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Period A horizontal row on the periodic table, currently totaling seven, which may increase as new elements are discovered. Group A vertical column on the periodic table, also called a family or series, containing elements with similar chemical properties. Alkali Metals Elements in the first group, shaded brown, known for high reactivity and similar chemical behavior. Alkaline Earth Metals Elements in the second group, shaded red, recognized for moderate reactivity and similar properties. Nyctogens Elements in the green-shaded group, including nitrogen, sharing related chemical characteristics. Chalcogens Elements in the blue-shaded group, such as oxygen, with comparable chemical traits. Halogens Elements in the purple-shaded group, known for high reactivity and forming salts with metals. Noble Gases Elements in the far-right group, noted for stability and low reactivity, sometimes called inert gases. Inert Gases A traditional name for noble gases, reflecting their perceived lack of chemical reactivity. Lanthanides A series of elements placed separately at the table's bottom, following lanthanum, with similar properties. Actinides A series of elements below the main table, following actinium, often radioactive and with unique chemistry. Electron Arrangement The specific distribution of electrons in an atom, influencing chemical properties within groups. Family Another term for a group or series, indicating elements with shared chemical characteristics. Series A term used interchangeably with group or family, denoting columns of elements with similar traits.
Periodic Table: Group Names definitions
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Periodic Table: Group Names
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
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