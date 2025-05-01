What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table called? The horizontal rows are called periods.

How many periods are currently on the periodic table? There are currently 7 periods on the periodic table.

What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called? The vertical columns are called groups, families, or series.

How many groups are there on the periodic table? There are 18 groups on the periodic table.

Why do elements in the same group have similar chemical properties? Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties because of their similar electron arrangements.

What is the group name for elements from lithium (Li) to francium (Fr)? These elements are called alkali metals.