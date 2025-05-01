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What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table called? The horizontal rows are called periods. How many periods are currently on the periodic table? There are currently 7 periods on the periodic table. What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called? The vertical columns are called groups, families, or series. How many groups are there on the periodic table? There are 18 groups on the periodic table. Why do elements in the same group have similar chemical properties? Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties because of their similar electron arrangements. What is the group name for elements from lithium (Li) to francium (Fr)? These elements are called alkali metals. What is the group name for elements from beryllium (Be) to radium (Ra)? These elements are called alkaline earth metals. What is the special group name for elements from nitrogen (N) to moscovium (Mc)? These elements are called nyctogens. What is the group name for elements from oxygen (O) to livermorium (Lv)? These elements are called chalcogens. What is the group name for elements from fluorine (F) to tennessine (Ts)? These elements are called halogens. What are the elements from helium (He) to oganesson (Og) collectively called? They are called noble gases or inert gases. Why were noble gases once called inert gases? They were called inert gases because it was believed they were so stable that nothing would react with them. What are the two rows placed separately at the bottom of the periodic table called? They are called the lanthanides and actinides. Why are the lanthanides and actinides placed at the bottom of the periodic table? They are placed at the bottom to make the periodic table more presentable. Is the structure of the periodic table fixed or can it change over time? The structure is not fixed; it can change as new elements are discovered and synthesized.
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz
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