Back
Standard Room Temperature A reference point of 25 degrees Celsius used to compare the physical properties of elements. Standard Pressure A reference atmospheric condition set at 1 atmosphere for measuring element properties. Solid A state where molecules are locked in place, maintaining fixed shape and volume. Liquid A state where molecules move freely in close proximity, conforming to container shape but not volume. Gas A state where molecules are far apart, allowing both shape and volume to match the container. Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by properties, showing their typical states at standard conditions. Noble Gases A group in the periodic table whose members are all gases at standard conditions. Synthetic Elements Laboratory-made substances, often unstable, with unpredictable states at standard conditions. 7th Row Elements A set of elements from Rf to Og, known for instability and uncertain physical states. Molecule Orientation The arrangement and movement of particles that determines an element's physical state. State of Matter A classification describing whether an element is a solid, liquid, or gas under certain conditions. Volume The amount of space occupied, which may be fixed or variable depending on the state. Shape The form maintained or assumed by a substance, influenced by molecular arrangement. Unstable Element A substance with high atomic mass that does not maintain a predictable state at standard conditions.
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14