Standard Room Temperature A reference point of 25 degrees Celsius used to compare the physical properties of elements.

Standard Pressure A reference atmospheric condition set at 1 atmosphere for measuring element properties.

Solid A state where molecules are locked in place, maintaining fixed shape and volume.

Liquid A state where molecules move freely in close proximity, conforming to container shape but not volume.

Gas A state where molecules are far apart, allowing both shape and volume to match the container.

Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by properties, showing their typical states at standard conditions.