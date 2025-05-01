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Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) definitions

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  • Standard Room Temperature
    A reference point of 25 degrees Celsius used to compare the physical properties of elements.
  • Standard Pressure
    A reference atmospheric condition set at 1 atmosphere for measuring element properties.
  • Solid
    A state where molecules are locked in place, maintaining fixed shape and volume.
  • Liquid
    A state where molecules move freely in close proximity, conforming to container shape but not volume.
  • Gas
    A state where molecules are far apart, allowing both shape and volume to match the container.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart organizing elements by properties, showing their typical states at standard conditions.
  • Noble Gases
    A group in the periodic table whose members are all gases at standard conditions.
  • Synthetic Elements
    Laboratory-made substances, often unstable, with unpredictable states at standard conditions.
  • 7th Row Elements
    A set of elements from Rf to Og, known for instability and uncertain physical states.
  • Molecule Orientation
    The arrangement and movement of particles that determines an element's physical state.
  • State of Matter
    A classification describing whether an element is a solid, liquid, or gas under certain conditions.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied, which may be fixed or variable depending on the state.
  • Shape
    The form maintained or assumed by a substance, influenced by molecular arrangement.
  • Unstable Element
    A substance with high atomic mass that does not maintain a predictable state at standard conditions.