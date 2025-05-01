At what temperature and pressure are the standard states of elements typically discussed? Standard states are discussed at 25 degrees Celsius and 1 atmosphere of pressure.

How do the molecules in a solid behave at room temperature and pressure? Molecules in a solid are locked in place and in direct contact with each other, maintaining a fixed shape and volume.

Why do solids maintain a fixed shape and volume? Solids maintain a fixed shape and volume because their molecules are locked in place and cannot move freely.

How do liquids differ from solids in terms of molecular movement? Liquid molecules are in close proximity but can move around each other, allowing them to conform to the shape of their container.

Why can't a liquid always fill the entire volume of its container? A liquid can't fill the entire volume if there isn't enough of it, even though it can conform to the container's shape.

How do gases behave in terms of shape and volume? Gases assume both the shape and volume of their container because their molecules are far apart.