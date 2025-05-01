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Periodic Table A grid organizing all known elements by increasing atomic number, revealing recurring chemical properties in columns. Element Symbol A one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element, often derived from its name or Latin origin. Atomic Number A unique value for each element indicating the number of protons in its nucleus, symbolized as Z. Group A vertical column in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties. Chemical Property A characteristic that determines how an element behaves or reacts with other substances. Latin Name An older, often historical, designation from which some element symbols are derived, differing from modern names. Antoine Lavasseur A scientist who compiled an early list of 23 elements and their symbols at the end of the 18th century. Mendeleev A chemist who organized elements by recurring properties and introduced the periodic law in 1869. Periodic Law A principle stating that elemental properties recur periodically when arranged by increasing atomic number. Proton A positively charged particle in an atom's nucleus, whose count defines the atomic number. Symbol Derivation The process by which an element's symbol is chosen, typically from its name or Latin root. Undiscovered Element A predicted substance not yet found, whose existence was anticipated by gaps in the periodic table. Column A vertical arrangement in the periodic table, also called a group, indicating similar chemical behavior. Row A horizontal sequence in the periodic table, also known as a period, showing elements with increasing atomic number.
Periodic Table: Element Symbols definitions
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Periodic Table: Element Symbols
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