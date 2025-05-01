Periodic Table A grid organizing all known elements by increasing atomic number, revealing recurring chemical properties in columns.

Element Symbol A one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element, often derived from its name or Latin origin.

Atomic Number A unique value for each element indicating the number of protons in its nucleus, symbolized as Z.

Group A vertical column in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties.

Chemical Property A characteristic that determines how an element behaves or reacts with other substances.

Latin Name An older, often historical, designation from which some element symbols are derived, differing from modern names.