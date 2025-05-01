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Periodic Table: Element Symbols definitions

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  • Periodic Table
    A grid organizing all known elements by increasing atomic number, revealing recurring chemical properties in columns.
  • Element Symbol
    A one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element, often derived from its name or Latin origin.
  • Atomic Number
    A unique value for each element indicating the number of protons in its nucleus, symbolized as Z.
  • Group
    A vertical column in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties.
  • Chemical Property
    A characteristic that determines how an element behaves or reacts with other substances.
  • Latin Name
    An older, often historical, designation from which some element symbols are derived, differing from modern names.
  • Antoine Lavasseur
    A scientist who compiled an early list of 23 elements and their symbols at the end of the 18th century.
  • Mendeleev
    A chemist who organized elements by recurring properties and introduced the periodic law in 1869.
  • Periodic Law
    A principle stating that elemental properties recur periodically when arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • Proton
    A positively charged particle in an atom's nucleus, whose count defines the atomic number.
  • Symbol Derivation
    The process by which an element's symbol is chosen, typically from its name or Latin root.
  • Undiscovered Element
    A predicted substance not yet found, whose existence was anticipated by gaps in the periodic table.
  • Column
    A vertical arrangement in the periodic table, also called a group, indicating similar chemical behavior.
  • Row
    A horizontal sequence in the periodic table, also known as a period, showing elements with increasing atomic number.