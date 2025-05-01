Who compiled a list of 23 elements and their symbols at the end of the 18th century? Antoine Lavasseur compiled a list of 23 elements and their symbols at the end of the 18th century.

Who organized the periodic table by recurring chemical properties in 1869? Mendeleev organized the periodic table by recurring chemical properties in 1869.

What does the atomic number (Z) of an element represent? The atomic number (Z) represents the number of protons in an element.

How is the periodic table organized? The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number.

What do elements in the same group of the periodic table share? Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties.

How did Mendeleev use the periodic table to predict undiscovered elements? Mendeleev used the organization of the periodic table to predict the existence of elements that had not yet been discovered.