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Who compiled a list of 23 elements and their symbols at the end of the 18th century? Antoine Lavasseur compiled a list of 23 elements and their symbols at the end of the 18th century. Who organized the periodic table by recurring chemical properties in 1869? Mendeleev organized the periodic table by recurring chemical properties in 1869. What does the atomic number (Z) of an element represent? The atomic number (Z) represents the number of protons in an element. How is the periodic table organized? The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number. What do elements in the same group of the periodic table share? Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties. How did Mendeleev use the periodic table to predict undiscovered elements? Mendeleev used the organization of the periodic table to predict the existence of elements that had not yet been discovered. What is an element symbol? An element symbol is the abbreviated form of an element's name. How are most element symbols derived? Most element symbols are derived from the first letter or first few letters of their names. Why do some element symbols not match their English names? Some element symbols are based on their Latin names, not their English names. What is the symbol for sodium and what is its origin? The symbol for sodium is Na, which comes from its Latin name. List three elements whose symbols are based on Latin names. Examples include sodium (Na), iron (Fe), and gold (Au). What is the symbol for potassium and why? The symbol for potassium is K, based on its Latin name. How many elements have symbols based on their Latin names? There are 11 elements with symbols based on their Latin names. Why should students consult their professors regarding element symbols? Students should consult their professors to find out how many elements and symbols they need to memorize. What was the main contribution of Mendeleev to the periodic table? Mendeleev organized the periodic table by increasing atomic number and grouped elements with similar chemical properties.
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz
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