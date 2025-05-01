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Physical Properties of Fatty Acids definitions

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  • Fatty Acids
    Molecules composed of long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid group, exhibiting varying physical properties based on structure.
  • Carbon Chain Length
    Number of carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon tail, influencing both solubility in water and melting point.
  • Solubility
    Ability to dissolve in water, which decreases as hydrocarbon chains become longer and more nonpolar.
  • Melting Point
    Temperature at which a substance transitions from solid to liquid, rising with longer hydrocarbon chains.
  • Pi Bonds
    Double bonds within hydrocarbon chains, which disrupt packing and lower the temperature needed for melting.
  • Nonpolarity
    Characteristic of molecules with even electron distribution, leading to poor interaction with polar solvents like water.
  • Lauric Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with a relatively short chain, resulting in a lower melting point compared to longer chains.
  • Palmitic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with a medium-long chain, exhibiting a higher melting point than shorter-chain counterparts.
  • Stearic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with a long chain, notable for a melting point exceeding 60°C.
  • Oleic Acid
    A monounsaturated fatty acid with one double bond, causing a significant drop in melting point compared to saturated analogs.
  • Linoleic Acid
    A polyunsaturated fatty acid with two double bonds, resulting in a melting point below 0°C.
  • Direct Proportionality
    Relationship where an increase in one variable, such as chain length, leads to an increase in another, like melting point.
  • Inverse Proportionality
    Relationship where an increase in one variable, such as pi bonds, leads to a decrease in another, like melting point.