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Fatty Acids Molecules composed of long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid group, exhibiting varying physical properties based on structure. Carbon Chain Length Number of carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon tail, influencing both solubility in water and melting point. Solubility Ability to dissolve in water, which decreases as hydrocarbon chains become longer and more nonpolar. Melting Point Temperature at which a substance transitions from solid to liquid, rising with longer hydrocarbon chains. Pi Bonds Double bonds within hydrocarbon chains, which disrupt packing and lower the temperature needed for melting. Nonpolarity Characteristic of molecules with even electron distribution, leading to poor interaction with polar solvents like water. Lauric Acid A saturated fatty acid with a relatively short chain, resulting in a lower melting point compared to longer chains. Palmitic Acid A saturated fatty acid with a medium-long chain, exhibiting a higher melting point than shorter-chain counterparts. Stearic Acid A saturated fatty acid with a long chain, notable for a melting point exceeding 60°C. Oleic Acid A monounsaturated fatty acid with one double bond, causing a significant drop in melting point compared to saturated analogs. Linoleic Acid A polyunsaturated fatty acid with two double bonds, resulting in a melting point below 0°C. Direct Proportionality Relationship where an increase in one variable, such as chain length, leads to an increase in another, like melting point. Inverse Proportionality Relationship where an increase in one variable, such as pi bonds, leads to a decrease in another, like melting point.
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids definitions
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