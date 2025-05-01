Fatty Acids Molecules composed of long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid group, exhibiting varying physical properties based on structure.

Carbon Chain Length Number of carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon tail, influencing both solubility in water and melting point.

Solubility Ability to dissolve in water, which decreases as hydrocarbon chains become longer and more nonpolar.

Melting Point Temperature at which a substance transitions from solid to liquid, rising with longer hydrocarbon chains.

Pi Bonds Double bonds within hydrocarbon chains, which disrupt packing and lower the temperature needed for melting.

Nonpolarity Characteristic of molecules with even electron distribution, leading to poor interaction with polar solvents like water.