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How does the length of the carbon chain affect the solubility of fatty acids in water? As the carbon chain length increases, the solubility of fatty acids in water decreases. What is the relationship between carbon chain length and melting point in fatty acids? The melting point of fatty acids increases as the carbon chain length increases. How does the number of pi bonds in a fatty acid affect its melting point? An increase in the number of pi bonds decreases the melting point of a fatty acid. Why do longer fatty acid chains become less soluble in water? Longer fatty acid chains are more nonpolar, making them less soluble in polar solvents like water. What does 'inversely proportional' mean in the context of fatty acid solubility? It means that as one property increases (carbon chain length), the other (solubility) decreases. Which has a higher melting point: lauric acid or lignoceric acid? Lignoceric acid has a higher melting point because it has a longer carbon chain. What happens to the melting point when a pi bond is added to stearic acid to form oleic acid? The melting point drops sharply from over 60°C to around 11–13°C. How does linoleic acid's melting point compare to oleic acid's, and why? Linoleic acid's melting point is below 0°C, which is lower than oleic acid's, due to having more pi bonds. What are the two main physical properties discussed for fatty acids? The two main physical properties are solubility in water and melting point. What effect does increasing the number of carbons have on the melting point of fatty acids? Increasing the number of carbons raises the melting point of fatty acids. Why does adding pi bonds to a fatty acid lower its melting point? Pi bonds introduce kinks in the chain, preventing tight packing and lowering the melting point. Which acid has a melting point well over 60°C: stearic acid or linoleic acid? Stearic acid has a melting point well over 60°C. What is the effect of increasing pi bonds on the physical state of fatty acids at room temperature? Increasing pi bonds makes fatty acids more likely to be liquid at room temperature. How do palmitic acid and lauric acid compare in terms of melting point? Palmitic acid has a higher melting point than lauric acid because it has a longer carbon chain. What is the general trend between fatty acid chain length and water solubility? As fatty acid chain length increases, water solubility decreases.
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids quiz
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