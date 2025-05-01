How does the length of the carbon chain affect the solubility of fatty acids in water? As the carbon chain length increases, the solubility of fatty acids in water decreases.

What is the relationship between carbon chain length and melting point in fatty acids? The melting point of fatty acids increases as the carbon chain length increases.

How does the number of pi bonds in a fatty acid affect its melting point? An increase in the number of pi bonds decreases the melting point of a fatty acid.

Why do longer fatty acid chains become less soluble in water? Longer fatty acid chains are more nonpolar, making them less soluble in polar solvents like water.

What does 'inversely proportional' mean in the context of fatty acid solubility? It means that as one property increases (carbon chain length), the other (solubility) decreases.

Which has a higher melting point: lauric acid or lignoceric acid? Lignoceric acid has a higher melting point because it has a longer carbon chain.