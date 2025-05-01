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Quaternary Structure Highest protein complexity, formed by interactions among side chains of two or more polypeptide subunits. Subunit Individual polypeptide chain with its own tertiary structure, contributing to a larger protein complex. Multimeric Protein Functional protein composed of multiple subunits, each with its own tertiary structure. Dimer Protein complex consisting of exactly two subunits interacting together. Trimer Protein complex made up of three distinct subunits joined together. Tetramer Protein assembly containing four subunits, often forming a functional unit. Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide, linked by peptide bonds. Secondary Structure Regular repeating patterns, such as alpha helices and beta sheets, within a single polypeptide chain. Alpha Helix Coiled secondary structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within the same polypeptide chain. Beta Plated Sheet Sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonds between different segments of a polypeptide. Tertiary Structure Three-dimensional folding of a polypeptide due to interactions like hydrophobic effects and hydrogen bonds. Hydrophobic Interaction Nonpolar side chains clustering away from water, driving protein folding and stability. Hydrogen Bonding Attraction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, stabilizing protein structures. Prosthetic Group Non-amino acid component, such as a heme group, essential for protein function in quaternary structures. Heme Group Iron-containing prosthetic group in hemoglobin, crucial for oxygen transport in the body.
Quaternary Protein Structure definitions
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Quaternary Protein Structure
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