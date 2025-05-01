Quaternary Structure Highest protein complexity, formed by interactions among side chains of two or more polypeptide subunits.

Subunit Individual polypeptide chain with its own tertiary structure, contributing to a larger protein complex.

Multimeric Protein Functional protein composed of multiple subunits, each with its own tertiary structure.

Dimer Protein complex consisting of exactly two subunits interacting together.

Trimer Protein complex made up of three distinct subunits joined together.

Tetramer Protein assembly containing four subunits, often forming a functional unit.