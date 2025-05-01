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Quaternary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Quaternary Structure
    Highest protein complexity, formed by interactions among side chains of two or more polypeptide subunits.
  • Subunit
    Individual polypeptide chain with its own tertiary structure, contributing to a larger protein complex.
  • Multimeric Protein
    Functional protein composed of multiple subunits, each with its own tertiary structure.
  • Dimer
    Protein complex consisting of exactly two subunits interacting together.
  • Trimer
    Protein complex made up of three distinct subunits joined together.
  • Tetramer
    Protein assembly containing four subunits, often forming a functional unit.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide, linked by peptide bonds.
  • Secondary Structure
    Regular repeating patterns, such as alpha helices and beta sheets, within a single polypeptide chain.
  • Alpha Helix
    Coiled secondary structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within the same polypeptide chain.
  • Beta Plated Sheet
    Sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonds between different segments of a polypeptide.
  • Tertiary Structure
    Three-dimensional folding of a polypeptide due to interactions like hydrophobic effects and hydrogen bonds.
  • Hydrophobic Interaction
    Nonpolar side chains clustering away from water, driving protein folding and stability.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Attraction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, stabilizing protein structures.
  • Prosthetic Group
    Non-amino acid component, such as a heme group, essential for protein function in quaternary structures.
  • Heme Group
    Iron-containing prosthetic group in hemoglobin, crucial for oxygen transport in the body.