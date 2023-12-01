Quaternary Protein Structure
Quaternary Protein Structure Concept 1
Quaternary Protein Structure Example 1
Hemoglobin represents a commonly discussed tetramer that contains an even number of α and β subunits. Which of the following statements is true?
Hemoglobin must contain with 4 α subunits and 4 β subunits.
Hemoglobin must contain with 2 α subunits and 2 β subunits.
Hemoglobin contains R groups that only covalently bind to produce a quaternary structure.
Hemoglobin represents a multimeric protein with identical subunits.
Which of the following could be classified as a prosthetic group?
I only
I, III, IV
II only
II, IV
None of the above
Which of the following correctly orders the protein structural terms from lowest to highest complexity?
Peptide Bond < Primary structure < 2 subunits < Secondary structure < tetramer < Tertiary structure.
Primary structure < Peptide Bond < Secondary structure < 2 subunits < Tertiary Structure < tetramer.
Peptide Bond < Primary structure < Secondary structure < Tertiary structure < 2 subunits < tetramer.
Peptide Bond < Primary Structure < Secondary structure < 2 subunits < Tertiary structure < tetramer.
