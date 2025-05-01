What is the quaternary structure of a protein? It is the highest level of protein structure, resulting from interactions between the side chains of two or more polypeptide subunits.

What is a subunit in the context of quaternary protein structure? A subunit is an individual polypeptide chain that possesses its own tertiary structure.

What types of interactions are present in quaternary protein structures? They include hydrophobic, hydrophilic, and hydrogen bonding interactions, similar to those in tertiary structures.

What is a multimeric protein? A multimeric protein is a functional protein composed of multiple subunits.

What is a dimer in protein structure? A dimer is a protein with two subunits.

What is a trimer in protein structure? A trimer is a protein with three subunits.