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Thiol A molecule containing an SH group bonded to a carbon, capable of undergoing oxidation to form disulfides. Disulfide A compound featuring an SS bond formed by the oxidation of two thiol molecules, linking two sulfur atoms. Oxidation A process involving the loss of hydrogen or gain of oxygen, converting thiols into disulfides by forming SS bonds. Reduction A reaction characterized by the addition of hydrogen, breaking SS bonds in disulfides to regenerate SH bonds in thiols. SH Bond A single bond between sulfur and hydrogen in thiols, broken during oxidation to form disulfides. SS Bond A covalent linkage between two sulfur atoms, created during the oxidation of thiols to form disulfides. Bromine Water An aqueous solution of Br2, commonly used as an oxidizing agent to convert thiols into disulfides. Oxidizing Agent A substance, such as bromine water, that facilitates the oxidation of thiols by accepting electrons or hydrogen. Hydrogen Atom A component lost from sulfur during oxidation of thiols, its removal enables SS bond formation. Sulfur Atom An element present in thiols and disulfides, forms new bonds during oxidation and reduction reactions. Shorthand Notation A symbolic representation where 'O' stands for oxidation and 'H' for reduction in reaction schemes. Mole A unit representing the amount of substance; two are required for thiols to form one disulfide in oxidation.
Reactions of Thiols definitions
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