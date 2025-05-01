Skip to main content
Back

Reactions of Thiols definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Thiol
    A molecule containing an SH group bonded to a carbon, capable of undergoing oxidation to form disulfides.
  • Disulfide
    A compound featuring an SS bond formed by the oxidation of two thiol molecules, linking two sulfur atoms.
  • Oxidation
    A process involving the loss of hydrogen or gain of oxygen, converting thiols into disulfides by forming SS bonds.
  • Reduction
    A reaction characterized by the addition of hydrogen, breaking SS bonds in disulfides to regenerate SH bonds in thiols.
  • SH Bond
    A single bond between sulfur and hydrogen in thiols, broken during oxidation to form disulfides.
  • SS Bond
    A covalent linkage between two sulfur atoms, created during the oxidation of thiols to form disulfides.
  • Bromine Water
    An aqueous solution of Br2, commonly used as an oxidizing agent to convert thiols into disulfides.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance, such as bromine water, that facilitates the oxidation of thiols by accepting electrons or hydrogen.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    A component lost from sulfur during oxidation of thiols, its removal enables SS bond formation.
  • Sulfur Atom
    An element present in thiols and disulfides, forms new bonds during oxidation and reduction reactions.
  • Shorthand Notation
    A symbolic representation where 'O' stands for oxidation and 'H' for reduction in reaction schemes.
  • Mole
    A unit representing the amount of substance; two are required for thiols to form one disulfide in oxidation.