Thiol A molecule containing an SH group bonded to a carbon, capable of undergoing oxidation to form disulfides.

Disulfide A compound featuring an SS bond formed by the oxidation of two thiol molecules, linking two sulfur atoms.

Oxidation A process involving the loss of hydrogen or gain of oxygen, converting thiols into disulfides by forming SS bonds.

Reduction A reaction characterized by the addition of hydrogen, breaking SS bonds in disulfides to regenerate SH bonds in thiols.

SH Bond A single bond between sulfur and hydrogen in thiols, broken during oxidation to form disulfides.

SS Bond A covalent linkage between two sulfur atoms, created during the oxidation of thiols to form disulfides.