What is the product when a thiol is oxidized with bromine water? The product is a disulfide.

How many moles of thiol are needed to produce one mole of disulfide in oxidation? Two moles of thiol are needed to produce one mole of disulfide.

What bond is formed between sulfur atoms during the oxidation of thiols? An S–S (disulfide) bond is formed between the sulfur atoms.

What happens to the SH bonds in thiol molecules during oxidation? The SH bonds are broken during oxidation.

What is lost from the sulfur atoms during the oxidation of thiols? Hydrogen atoms are lost from the sulfur atoms.

What does oxidation mean in the context of thiols? Oxidation means the gaining of oxygen or the loss of hydrogen.