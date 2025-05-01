Skip to main content
Back

Reactions of Thiols quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the product when a thiol is oxidized with bromine water?
    The product is a disulfide.
  • How many moles of thiol are needed to produce one mole of disulfide in oxidation?
    Two moles of thiol are needed to produce one mole of disulfide.
  • What bond is formed between sulfur atoms during the oxidation of thiols?
    An S–S (disulfide) bond is formed between the sulfur atoms.
  • What happens to the SH bonds in thiol molecules during oxidation?
    The SH bonds are broken during oxidation.
  • What is lost from the sulfur atoms during the oxidation of thiols?
    Hydrogen atoms are lost from the sulfur atoms.
  • What does oxidation mean in the context of thiols?
    Oxidation means the gaining of oxygen or the loss of hydrogen.
  • What is the reverse process of oxidation for disulfides?
    The reverse process is reduction.
  • What happens to the S–S bond during reduction?
    The S–S bond is broken during reduction.
  • What is added to sulfur atoms during the reduction of a disulfide?
    Hydrogen atoms are added to the sulfur atoms.
  • What does reduction mean in the context of thiols and disulfides?
    Reduction means the addition of hydrogen.
  • What is the shorthand notation for oxidation in chemical reactions?
    Oxidation is sometimes written as 'O'.
  • What is the shorthand notation for reduction in chemical reactions?
    Reduction is sometimes written as 'H'.
  • How are thiols converted to disulfides?
    Thiols are converted to disulfides by oxidation.
  • How are disulfides converted back to thiols?
    Disulfides are converted back to thiols by reduction.
  • Why do sulfur atoms bond with each other during thiol oxidation?
    They bond to make up for the loss of hydrogen and form a stable S–S bond.