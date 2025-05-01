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Aldose A monosaccharide containing a carbonyl group at the end of its carbon chain, making it an aldehyde sugar. Keto Sugar A monosaccharide with a carbonyl group located within the carbon chain, classifying it as a ketone sugar. Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in sugars before reduction. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, attached to each carbon in sugar alcohols. Reducing Agent A substance, such as hydrogen gas, that donates electrons or hydrogen atoms to facilitate the conversion of carbonyl to alcohol. Metal Catalyst A substance like nickel, platinum, or palladium that accelerates the reduction of sugars without being consumed. Sugar Alcohol A monosaccharide derivative where every carbon atom is bonded to a hydroxyl group, formed by reduction. Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule serving as the basic unit for carbohydrates, subject to reduction in these reactions. Naming Convention A systematic method where the suffix of a sugar changes from 'ose' to 'itol' after reduction to an alcohol. Hydrogenation A chemical process involving the addition of hydrogen atoms to a molecule, key in reducing sugars. Platinum A metal catalyst used to speed up the reduction of monosaccharides in the presence of hydrogen. Nickel A transition metal acting as a catalyst in the conversion of carbonyl groups to hydroxyl groups in sugars. Palladium A metallic element serving as a catalyst to facilitate the reduction of aldose and keto sugars. Sugar Alcohol Formation A transformation where all carbons in a monosaccharide become attached to hydroxyl groups through reduction.
Reduction of Monosaccharides definitions
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