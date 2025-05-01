Aldose A monosaccharide containing a carbonyl group at the end of its carbon chain, making it an aldehyde sugar.

Keto Sugar A monosaccharide with a carbonyl group located within the carbon chain, classifying it as a ketone sugar.

Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in sugars before reduction.

Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, attached to each carbon in sugar alcohols.

Reducing Agent A substance, such as hydrogen gas, that donates electrons or hydrogen atoms to facilitate the conversion of carbonyl to alcohol.

Metal Catalyst A substance like nickel, platinum, or palladium that accelerates the reduction of sugars without being consumed.