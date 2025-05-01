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What happens to the carbonyl group during the reduction of an aldose or keto sugar? The carbonyl group is converted to a hydroxyl (OH) group, forming a sugar alcohol. What reducing agent is commonly used in the reduction of monosaccharides? Hydrogen gas (H2) is commonly used as the reducing agent. Which metal catalysts facilitate the reduction of monosaccharides? Nickel, platinum, and palladium are used as metal catalysts. What is a sugar alcohol in terms of its structure? A sugar alcohol is a monosaccharide where all carbons are connected to hydroxyl groups. What happens to the carbonyl oxygen during the reduction process? The carbonyl oxygen gains a hydrogen atom during reduction. What happens to the carbonyl carbon during the reduction process? The carbonyl carbon also gains a hydrogen atom during reduction. What is the result of reducing an aldose sugar? Reducing an aldose sugar produces a sugar alcohol. What is the result of reducing a ketose sugar? Reducing a ketose sugar also produces a sugar alcohol. How are sugar alcohols named compared to their original sugars? The ending of the original sugar name changes from 'ose' to 'itol' to indicate a sugar alcohol. What does the suffix '-itol' signify in sugar alcohol names? The suffix '-itol' signifies that the compound is a sugar alcohol. What is the main structural difference between a monosaccharide and its reduced form? The reduced form has all carbons attached to hydroxyl groups, unlike the original carbonyl group. What is the purpose of using a metal catalyst in the reduction of monosaccharides? Metal catalysts speed up the reduction reaction by facilitating hydrogen addition. What group is formed when the carbonyl group is reduced? A hydroxyl (OH) group is formed from the reduction of the carbonyl group. What is the similarity in the reduction process for aldose and ketose sugars? Both undergo reduction of the carbonyl group to form sugar alcohols. Why do sugar alcohols have the suffix '-itol' instead of '-ose'? The suffix '-itol' reflects the transformation from a carbonyl group to an alcohol group.
Reduction of Monosaccharides quiz
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