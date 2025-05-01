What happens to the carbonyl group during the reduction of an aldose or keto sugar? The carbonyl group is converted to a hydroxyl (OH) group, forming a sugar alcohol.

What reducing agent is commonly used in the reduction of monosaccharides? Hydrogen gas (H2) is commonly used as the reducing agent.

Which metal catalysts facilitate the reduction of monosaccharides? Nickel, platinum, and palladium are used as metal catalysts.

What is a sugar alcohol in terms of its structure? A sugar alcohol is a monosaccharide where all carbons are connected to hydroxyl groups.

What happens to the carbonyl oxygen during the reduction process? The carbonyl oxygen gains a hydrogen atom during reduction.

What happens to the carbonyl carbon during the reduction process? The carbonyl carbon also gains a hydrogen atom during reduction.