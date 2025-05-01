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Sphingosine An 18-carbon amino alcohol forming the backbone of certain lipids, featuring a trans double bond and a long hydrocarbon chain. Sphingolipid A lipid class defined by a sphingosine backbone, often involved in cell membrane structure and signaling. Phospholipid A molecule with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, essential for forming biological membranes. Fatty Acid A long hydrocarbon chain attached via an amide bond, contributing to the dual-tail structure of certain lipids. Phosphate Group A polar, negatively charged group attached to the first carbon, forming part of the head in specific membrane lipids. Choline A positively charged head group containing nitrogen bonded to three methyl groups, crucial for membrane structure. Amide Bond A linkage where a carbonyl group is directly connected to a nitrogen, joining fatty acids to the backbone. Myelin Sheath A protective, insulating layer around nerve fibers, primarily composed of specialized lipids. Trans Double Bond A specific type of unsaturation at the fourth carbon, contributing to the rigidity of the lipid backbone. Amino Group A functional group consisting of nitrogen and hydrogen, located at the second carbon of the backbone. Glycerol Analogy A structural similarity where the first three carbons of the backbone resemble those in a common triol. Nitrogen An element in the head group, forming four bonds and carrying a positive charge in certain membrane lipids. Hydrocarbon Chain A 15-carbon segment extending from the third carbon, contributing to the hydrophobic tail. Structural Component A role in providing stability and integrity to cellular or nerve fiber membranes. Nerve Fiber Coating A function involving the insulation and protection of axons, essential for rapid signal transmission.
Sphingomyelins definitions
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