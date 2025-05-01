Sphingosine An 18-carbon amino alcohol forming the backbone of certain lipids, featuring a trans double bond and a long hydrocarbon chain.

Sphingolipid A lipid class defined by a sphingosine backbone, often involved in cell membrane structure and signaling.

Phospholipid A molecule with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, essential for forming biological membranes.

Fatty Acid A long hydrocarbon chain attached via an amide bond, contributing to the dual-tail structure of certain lipids.

Phosphate Group A polar, negatively charged group attached to the first carbon, forming part of the head in specific membrane lipids.

Choline A positively charged head group containing nitrogen bonded to three methyl groups, crucial for membrane structure.