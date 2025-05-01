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Sphingomyelins definitions

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  • Sphingosine
    An 18-carbon amino alcohol forming the backbone of certain lipids, featuring a trans double bond and a long hydrocarbon chain.
  • Sphingolipid
    A lipid class defined by a sphingosine backbone, often involved in cell membrane structure and signaling.
  • Phospholipid
    A molecule with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, essential for forming biological membranes.
  • Fatty Acid
    A long hydrocarbon chain attached via an amide bond, contributing to the dual-tail structure of certain lipids.
  • Phosphate Group
    A polar, negatively charged group attached to the first carbon, forming part of the head in specific membrane lipids.
  • Choline
    A positively charged head group containing nitrogen bonded to three methyl groups, crucial for membrane structure.
  • Amide Bond
    A linkage where a carbonyl group is directly connected to a nitrogen, joining fatty acids to the backbone.
  • Myelin Sheath
    A protective, insulating layer around nerve fibers, primarily composed of specialized lipids.
  • Trans Double Bond
    A specific type of unsaturation at the fourth carbon, contributing to the rigidity of the lipid backbone.
  • Amino Group
    A functional group consisting of nitrogen and hydrogen, located at the second carbon of the backbone.
  • Glycerol Analogy
    A structural similarity where the first three carbons of the backbone resemble those in a common triol.
  • Nitrogen
    An element in the head group, forming four bonds and carrying a positive charge in certain membrane lipids.
  • Hydrocarbon Chain
    A 15-carbon segment extending from the third carbon, contributing to the hydrophobic tail.
  • Structural Component
    A role in providing stability and integrity to cellular or nerve fiber membranes.
  • Nerve Fiber Coating
    A function involving the insulation and protection of axons, essential for rapid signal transmission.