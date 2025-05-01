Solid Form with fixed shape and volume, low compressibility, and high resistance to movement unless force is applied.

Liquid Form that adapts to the shape but not the volume of its container, with moderate compressibility and viscosity.

Gas Form that takes both the shape and volume of its container, with high compressibility and low resistance to flow.

Compressibility Capacity of a substance to decrease in size when pressure is applied, highest in gases and lowest in solids.

Viscosity Measure of resistance to flow or shape change; higher values mean slower movement, as seen in honey.

Physical Property Characteristic such as appearance or state that can be observed without changing the substance's identity.