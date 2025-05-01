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States of Matter definitions

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  • Solid
    Form with fixed shape and volume, low compressibility, and high resistance to movement unless force is applied.
  • Liquid
    Form that adapts to the shape but not the volume of its container, with moderate compressibility and viscosity.
  • Gas
    Form that takes both the shape and volume of its container, with high compressibility and low resistance to flow.
  • Compressibility
    Capacity of a substance to decrease in size when pressure is applied, highest in gases and lowest in solids.
  • Viscosity
    Measure of resistance to flow or shape change; higher values mean slower movement, as seen in honey.
  • Physical Property
    Characteristic such as appearance or state that can be observed without changing the substance's identity.
  • Container
    Object that determines the possible shape and, for gases, the volume a substance can occupy.
  • Molecule
    Smallest unit of a substance, whose arrangement and movement differ in solids, liquids, and gases.
  • Volume
    Amount of three-dimensional space a substance occupies, which can be fixed or variable depending on the state.
  • Shape
    Form or outline a substance maintains or assumes, which varies among solids, liquids, and gases.
  • Pressure
    Force applied to a substance, affecting its compressibility, especially in gases.
  • Resistance
    Opposition to movement or flow within a substance, closely related to viscosity.
  • State
    Distinct form—solid, liquid, or gas—in which a substance can exist, each with unique properties.