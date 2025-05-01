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Solid Form with fixed shape and volume, low compressibility, and high resistance to movement unless force is applied. Liquid Form that adapts to the shape but not the volume of its container, with moderate compressibility and viscosity. Gas Form that takes both the shape and volume of its container, with high compressibility and low resistance to flow. Compressibility Capacity of a substance to decrease in size when pressure is applied, highest in gases and lowest in solids. Viscosity Measure of resistance to flow or shape change; higher values mean slower movement, as seen in honey. Physical Property Characteristic such as appearance or state that can be observed without changing the substance's identity. Container Object that determines the possible shape and, for gases, the volume a substance can occupy. Molecule Smallest unit of a substance, whose arrangement and movement differ in solids, liquids, and gases. Volume Amount of three-dimensional space a substance occupies, which can be fixed or variable depending on the state. Shape Form or outline a substance maintains or assumes, which varies among solids, liquids, and gases. Pressure Force applied to a substance, affecting its compressibility, especially in gases. Resistance Opposition to movement or flow within a substance, closely related to viscosity. State Distinct form—solid, liquid, or gas—in which a substance can exist, each with unique properties.
States of Matter definitions
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States of Matter
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1. Matter and Measurements
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 2 of 3
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 3 of 3
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