What are the three states of matter? The three states of matter are solids, liquids, and gases.

What does compressibility refer to? Compressibility is the capacity of a substance to decrease in size when pressure is applied.

Which state of matter is highly compressible? Gases are highly compressible because their molecules are far apart and can be squeezed closer together.

How does viscosity affect the movement of a substance? High viscosity means a substance moves slowly due to high resistance to flow, while low viscosity means it moves easily.

Which state of matter has the lowest viscosity? Gases have the lowest viscosity because their molecules move freely and easily.

How do liquids behave in terms of shape and volume in a container? Liquids assume the shape of their container but not necessarily the volume.