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States of Matter quiz

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  • What are the three states of matter?
    The three states of matter are solids, liquids, and gases.
  • What does compressibility refer to?
    Compressibility is the capacity of a substance to decrease in size when pressure is applied.
  • Which state of matter is highly compressible?
    Gases are highly compressible because their molecules are far apart and can be squeezed closer together.
  • How does viscosity affect the movement of a substance?
    High viscosity means a substance moves slowly due to high resistance to flow, while low viscosity means it moves easily.
  • Which state of matter has the lowest viscosity?
    Gases have the lowest viscosity because their molecules move freely and easily.
  • How do liquids behave in terms of shape and volume in a container?
    Liquids assume the shape of their container but not necessarily the volume.
  • What is the compressibility of solids?
    Solids have low compressibility because their particles are tightly locked in place.
  • Why do solids generally have high viscosity?
    Solids have high viscosity because they resist movement and only move when force is applied.
  • How do gases behave in terms of shape and volume in a container?
    Gases assume both the shape and volume of their container.
  • What is an example of a substance with high viscosity?
    Honey is an example of a substance with high viscosity because it moves slowly.
  • Why do liquids have moderate compressibility?
    Liquids have moderate compressibility because their molecules are not as tightly packed as solids but not as far apart as gases.
  • What happens to gas molecules when pressure is applied?
    When pressure is applied, gas molecules are squeezed closer together, reducing the gas's volume.
  • How does water's viscosity compare to honey's?
    Water has lower viscosity than honey, so it flows more easily.
  • What physical properties are affected by the state of matter?
    Physical properties such as appearance, shape, volume, compressibility, and viscosity are affected by the state of matter.
  • Why can't you squeeze a solid much closer together?
    You can't squeeze a solid much closer together because its particles are already tightly packed and locked in place.