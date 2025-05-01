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What are the three states of matter? The three states of matter are solids, liquids, and gases. What does compressibility refer to? Compressibility is the capacity of a substance to decrease in size when pressure is applied. Which state of matter is highly compressible? Gases are highly compressible because their molecules are far apart and can be squeezed closer together. How does viscosity affect the movement of a substance? High viscosity means a substance moves slowly due to high resistance to flow, while low viscosity means it moves easily. Which state of matter has the lowest viscosity? Gases have the lowest viscosity because their molecules move freely and easily. How do liquids behave in terms of shape and volume in a container? Liquids assume the shape of their container but not necessarily the volume. What is the compressibility of solids? Solids have low compressibility because their particles are tightly locked in place. Why do solids generally have high viscosity? Solids have high viscosity because they resist movement and only move when force is applied. How do gases behave in terms of shape and volume in a container? Gases assume both the shape and volume of their container. What is an example of a substance with high viscosity? Honey is an example of a substance with high viscosity because it moves slowly. Why do liquids have moderate compressibility? Liquids have moderate compressibility because their molecules are not as tightly packed as solids but not as far apart as gases. What happens to gas molecules when pressure is applied? When pressure is applied, gas molecules are squeezed closer together, reducing the gas's volume. How does water's viscosity compare to honey's? Water has lower viscosity than honey, so it flows more easily. What physical properties are affected by the state of matter? Physical properties such as appearance, shape, volume, compressibility, and viscosity are affected by the state of matter. Why can't you squeeze a solid much closer together? You can't squeeze a solid much closer together because its particles are already tightly packed and locked in place.
States of Matter quiz
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