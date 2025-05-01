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Structural Formula definitions

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  • Molecular Formula
    Indicates the number of each type of atom in a compound but lacks details about atom connectivity or spatial arrangement.
  • Structural Formula
    Depicts how atoms are connected or bonded in a compound, omitting non-bonding electrons for clarity.
  • Connectivity
    Describes the specific way atoms are linked to each other within a molecule, revealing the compound's framework.
  • Orientation
    Refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, influencing properties like isomerism.
  • Lewis Structure
    Illustrates both bonding between atoms and the presence of lone pairs or non-bonding electrons.
  • Lone Pair
    Represents non-bonding electrons on an atom, typically shown in Lewis structures but omitted in structural formulas.
  • Non-bonding Electrons
    Electrons not involved in bonding, often visualized as lone pairs in Lewis structures.
  • Isomer
    Molecule sharing a molecular formula with others but differing in atom connectivity or arrangement.
  • Bond
    Connection formed between two atoms, depicted in both structural and Lewis representations.
  • Organic Compound
    Molecule primarily composed of carbon and hydrogen, often requiring structural formulas for clarity.
  • Ambiguity
    Uncertainty arising from insufficient structural information, leading to multiple possible molecular arrangements.
  • C2H6O
    Example molecular formula that can represent more than one structure due to lack of connectivity details.
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    Diagram emphasizing both bonds and lone pairs, providing a fuller picture of electron distribution.