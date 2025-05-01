Molecular Formula Indicates the number of each type of atom in a compound but lacks details about atom connectivity or spatial arrangement.

Structural Formula Depicts how atoms are connected or bonded in a compound, omitting non-bonding electrons for clarity.

Connectivity Describes the specific way atoms are linked to each other within a molecule, revealing the compound's framework.

Orientation Refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, influencing properties like isomerism.

Lewis Structure Illustrates both bonding between atoms and the presence of lone pairs or non-bonding electrons.

Lone Pair Represents non-bonding electrons on an atom, typically shown in Lewis structures but omitted in structural formulas.