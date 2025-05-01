Back
Molecular Formula Indicates the number of each type of atom in a compound but lacks details about atom connectivity or spatial arrangement. Structural Formula Depicts how atoms are connected or bonded in a compound, omitting non-bonding electrons for clarity. Connectivity Describes the specific way atoms are linked to each other within a molecule, revealing the compound's framework. Orientation Refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, influencing properties like isomerism. Lewis Structure Illustrates both bonding between atoms and the presence of lone pairs or non-bonding electrons. Lone Pair Represents non-bonding electrons on an atom, typically shown in Lewis structures but omitted in structural formulas. Non-bonding Electrons Electrons not involved in bonding, often visualized as lone pairs in Lewis structures. Isomer Molecule sharing a molecular formula with others but differing in atom connectivity or arrangement. Bond Connection formed between two atoms, depicted in both structural and Lewis representations. Organic Compound Molecule primarily composed of carbon and hydrogen, often requiring structural formulas for clarity. Ambiguity Uncertainty arising from insufficient structural information, leading to multiple possible molecular arrangements. C2H6O Example molecular formula that can represent more than one structure due to lack of connectivity details. Lewis Dot Structure Diagram emphasizing both bonds and lone pairs, providing a fuller picture of electron distribution.
Structural Formula definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13