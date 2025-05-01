Acetyl-CoA Central molecule linking lipid and carbohydrate metabolism, serving as both a key product and precursor in multiple metabolic pathways.

Citric Acid Cycle Series of reactions in the mitochondrial matrix where Acetyl-CoA is oxidized, producing energy carriers for ATP synthesis.

Oxidative Phosphorylation Process in mitochondria where energy from electron carriers is used to generate ATP, following the citric acid cycle.

Ketone Bodies Energy-rich molecules formed from Acetyl-CoA during low carbohydrate availability, exported from mitochondria for use by other tissues.

Fatty Acid Synthesis Anabolic process in the cytosol where Acetyl-CoA is converted into long-chain fatty acids for energy storage.

Cholesterol Formation Biosynthetic pathway using Acetyl-CoA to produce a vital lipid component of cell membranes and precursor for steroid hormones.