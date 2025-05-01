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Summary of Lipid Metabolism definitions

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  • Acetyl-CoA
    Central molecule linking lipid and carbohydrate metabolism, serving as both a key product and precursor in multiple metabolic pathways.
  • Citric Acid Cycle
    Series of reactions in the mitochondrial matrix where Acetyl-CoA is oxidized, producing energy carriers for ATP synthesis.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    Process in mitochondria where energy from electron carriers is used to generate ATP, following the citric acid cycle.
  • Ketone Bodies
    Energy-rich molecules formed from Acetyl-CoA during low carbohydrate availability, exported from mitochondria for use by other tissues.
  • Fatty Acid Synthesis
    Anabolic process in the cytosol where Acetyl-CoA is converted into long-chain fatty acids for energy storage.
  • Cholesterol Formation
    Biosynthetic pathway using Acetyl-CoA to produce a vital lipid component of cell membranes and precursor for steroid hormones.
  • Catabolic Pathways
    Metabolic routes that break down lipids and carbohydrates to generate Acetyl-CoA and release energy.
  • Anabolic Pathways
    Metabolic routes that use Acetyl-CoA to build complex molecules like fatty acids, ketone bodies, and cholesterol.
  • Beta Oxidation
    Mitochondrial process where fatty acids are sequentially broken down to produce Acetyl-CoA.
  • Gluconeogenesis
    Pathway that synthesizes glucose from non-carbohydrate sources such as glycerol and pyruvate, especially during fasting.
  • Glycolysis
    Cytosolic pathway converting glucose into pyruvate, providing substrates for further energy production.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    Innermost compartment of mitochondria where key metabolic processes like the citric acid cycle and beta oxidation occur.
  • Cell Membrane
    Barrier regulating the entry and exit of lipids and carbohydrates, initiating their metabolic processing.
  • Glycerol
    Three-carbon molecule derived from lipid digestion, entering gluconeogenesis or glycolysis to link lipid and carbohydrate metabolism.
  • Pyruvate
    Three-carbon intermediate from glycolysis, transported into mitochondria for conversion into Acetyl-CoA or glucose synthesis.