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Acetyl-CoA Central molecule linking lipid and carbohydrate metabolism, serving as both a key product and precursor in multiple metabolic pathways. Citric Acid Cycle Series of reactions in the mitochondrial matrix where Acetyl-CoA is oxidized, producing energy carriers for ATP synthesis. Oxidative Phosphorylation Process in mitochondria where energy from electron carriers is used to generate ATP, following the citric acid cycle. Ketone Bodies Energy-rich molecules formed from Acetyl-CoA during low carbohydrate availability, exported from mitochondria for use by other tissues. Fatty Acid Synthesis Anabolic process in the cytosol where Acetyl-CoA is converted into long-chain fatty acids for energy storage. Cholesterol Formation Biosynthetic pathway using Acetyl-CoA to produce a vital lipid component of cell membranes and precursor for steroid hormones. Catabolic Pathways Metabolic routes that break down lipids and carbohydrates to generate Acetyl-CoA and release energy. Anabolic Pathways Metabolic routes that use Acetyl-CoA to build complex molecules like fatty acids, ketone bodies, and cholesterol. Beta Oxidation Mitochondrial process where fatty acids are sequentially broken down to produce Acetyl-CoA. Gluconeogenesis Pathway that synthesizes glucose from non-carbohydrate sources such as glycerol and pyruvate, especially during fasting. Glycolysis Cytosolic pathway converting glucose into pyruvate, providing substrates for further energy production. Mitochondrial Matrix Innermost compartment of mitochondria where key metabolic processes like the citric acid cycle and beta oxidation occur. Cell Membrane Barrier regulating the entry and exit of lipids and carbohydrates, initiating their metabolic processing. Glycerol Three-carbon molecule derived from lipid digestion, entering gluconeogenesis or glycolysis to link lipid and carbohydrate metabolism. Pyruvate Three-carbon intermediate from glycolysis, transported into mitochondria for conversion into Acetyl-CoA or glucose synthesis.
Summary of Lipid Metabolism definitions
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