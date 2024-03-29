Summary of Lipid Metabolism - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Summary of Lipid Metabolism Concept 1
Summary of Lipid Metabolism Example 1
Regarding lipid metabolism, match the following terms with B-oxidation (A), Ketogenesis (B) or neither (C).
I. ______ Acetoacetyl CoA
II. ______ Fructose
III. ______ The carnitine shuttle
IV. ______ Acyl CoA dehydrogenase
I. (A), II. (C), III (A), IV. (B)
I. (A), II. (C), III (A), IV. (A)
I. (B), II. (C), III (A), IV. (A)
I. (A), II. (B), III (A), IV. (C)
Determine which of the following processes occurs in the Mitochondrial Matrix (MM), Cytosol (C) or Exterior of the Cell (X).
I. ______ Glycerol kinase converts glycerol to glycerol-3-phosphate.
II. ______ Hydrolysis of glycogen.
III. ______ FADH2 is oxidized to FAD.
IV. ______ The enzyme aconitase isomerizes citrate to isocitrate.
I. (C), II. (C), III. (MM), IV. (X)
I. (C), II. (C), III. (MM), IV. (MM)
I. (C), II. (MM), III. (MM), IV. (MM)
I. (X), II. (C), III. (MM), IV. (MM)
Which of the following statements is true?
Both FA synthesis and glycolysis occur in the matrix.
Oxidation of a secondary alcohol happens during Step 2 of glycerol metabolism.
Gluconeogenesis occurs within the mitochondrial membrane.
Ketogenesis begins with the decarboxylation reaction between 2 acetyl CoA molecules.