What central molecule is produced from both lipid and carbohydrate metabolism? Acetyl-CoA is produced from both lipid and carbohydrate metabolism.

What are the main fates of Acetyl-CoA in energy production? Acetyl-CoA enters the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation to produce ATP.

Which metabolic pathway uses Acetyl-CoA to form ketone bodies? The anabolic pathway called ketogenesis uses Acetyl-CoA to form ketone bodies.

How are fatty acids regenerated from Acetyl-CoA? Acetyl-CoA is shuttled out of the mitochondrial matrix to the cytosol for fatty acid synthesis.

What is the role of catabolic pathways in lipid and carbohydrate metabolism? Catabolic pathways break down lipids and carbohydrates to produce Acetyl-CoA.

What happens to lipids when they cross the cell membrane? Lipids are digested into fatty acids and glycerol when they cross the cell membrane.