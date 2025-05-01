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Summary of Lipid Metabolism quiz

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  • What central molecule is produced from both lipid and carbohydrate metabolism?
    Acetyl-CoA is produced from both lipid and carbohydrate metabolism.
  • What are the main fates of Acetyl-CoA in energy production?
    Acetyl-CoA enters the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation to produce ATP.
  • Which metabolic pathway uses Acetyl-CoA to form ketone bodies?
    The anabolic pathway called ketogenesis uses Acetyl-CoA to form ketone bodies.
  • How are fatty acids regenerated from Acetyl-CoA?
    Acetyl-CoA is shuttled out of the mitochondrial matrix to the cytosol for fatty acid synthesis.
  • What is the role of catabolic pathways in lipid and carbohydrate metabolism?
    Catabolic pathways break down lipids and carbohydrates to produce Acetyl-CoA.
  • What happens to lipids when they cross the cell membrane?
    Lipids are digested into fatty acids and glycerol when they cross the cell membrane.
  • How do fatty acids enter the mitochondrial matrix?
    Fatty acids are transported across the mitochondrial membrane into the matrix.
  • What process converts fatty acids into Acetyl-CoA?
    Beta oxidation converts fatty acids into Acetyl-CoA.
  • What can happen to Acetyl-CoA if there is an excess in the mitochondrial matrix?
    Excess Acetyl-CoA can be shuttled out of the matrix to form fatty acids.
  • How does glycerol participate in glucose production?
    Glycerol can enter gluconeogenesis to help produce glucose.
  • What is the connection between glycolysis and glycerol?
    Glycerol can also enter glycolysis, linking lipid and carbohydrate metabolism.
  • What happens to glucose after it crosses the cell membrane?
    Glucose undergoes glycolysis to form pyruvate.
  • How is pyruvate converted to Acetyl-CoA?
    Pyruvate is transported into the mitochondrial matrix and converted to Acetyl-CoA.
  • What determines whether Acetyl-CoA forms ketone bodies?
    Low carbohydrate levels favor the conversion of Acetyl-CoA into ketone bodies.
  • Why is Acetyl-CoA considered a central metabolite?
    Acetyl-CoA is an end product of glucose, glycerol, and fatty acid metabolism and a starting material for ketone bodies and cholesterol.