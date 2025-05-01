Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, held together by peptide bonds, determining the protein’s unique identity.

Secondary Structure Spatial arrangement of the polypeptide chain into alpha helices or beta pleated sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds.

Tertiary Structure Overall three-dimensional shape of a folded polypeptide, maintained by various interactions and one covalent bond.

Quaternary Structure Complex assembly formed by the association of two or more polypeptide subunits, stabilized by multiple interactions.

Amino Acid Basic building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, linked together to form polypeptide chains.

Peptide Bond Covalent linkage connecting amino acids in a protein’s primary structure, forming the backbone of the chain.