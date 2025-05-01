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Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, held together by peptide bonds, determining the protein’s unique identity. Secondary Structure Spatial arrangement of the polypeptide chain into alpha helices or beta pleated sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary Structure Overall three-dimensional shape of a folded polypeptide, maintained by various interactions and one covalent bond. Quaternary Structure Complex assembly formed by the association of two or more polypeptide subunits, stabilized by multiple interactions. Amino Acid Basic building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, linked together to form polypeptide chains. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage connecting amino acids in a protein’s primary structure, forming the backbone of the chain. Alpha Helix Coiled configuration of a polypeptide chain, stabilized by hydrogen bonds, common in secondary structure. Beta Pleated Sheet Sheet-like arrangement of polypeptide chains, stabilized by hydrogen bonds, contributing to secondary structure. Hydrogen Bond Weak interaction between backbone atoms, crucial for stabilizing secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures. Hydrophobic Interaction Non-covalent force causing nonpolar side chains to cluster inside the protein, influencing tertiary structure. Hydrophilic Interaction Non-covalent force causing polar side chains to orient toward the aqueous environment, affecting protein folding. Salt Bridge Electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged side chains, contributing to protein stability. Disulfide Bridge Covalent bond formed between sulfur atoms of cysteine residues, providing extra stability to protein structure. Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of protein structure. Subunit Individual polypeptide chain that associates with others to form a functional protein in quaternary structure.
Summary of Protein Structure definitions
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