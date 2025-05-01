What are the four levels of protein structural organization? The four levels are primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures.

What characterizes the primary structure of a protein? Primary structure is the sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.

What type of bond stabilizes the primary structure of proteins? Peptide bonds stabilize the primary structure.

What is the secondary structure of a protein? Secondary structure is the spatial arrangement of the polypeptide chain into alpha helices or beta pleated sheets.

Which bonds stabilize the secondary structure of proteins? Hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms stabilize the secondary structure.

What are the two main types of secondary protein structures? The two main types are alpha helices and beta pleated sheets.