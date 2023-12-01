Summary of Protein Structure
Summary of Protein Structure Concept 1
Summary of Protein Structure Example 1
Determine which of the following statements describes a tertiary structure of a protein.
Three polypeptide chains interact to form a biologically active protein.
Hydrogen bonds form between adjacent segments of the backbones of the same protein to form its creased structure.
Nonpolar side chains are repelled by water and move to the interior of the protein.
Amino acids react in a condensation reaction to form a peptide bond.
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes a primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
______ a) Hydrophobic R groups seeking a nonpolar environment move toward the inside of the folded protein.
______ b) Protein chains of collagen form a polypeptide chain composed of 3 alpha helices.
______ c) An active protein contains 4 tertiary subunits.
______ d) Two polypeptide chains held together by disulfide bridges.