Indicate whether each of the following statements describes a primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:

______ a) Hydrophobic R groups seeking a nonpolar environment move toward the inside of the folded protein.

______ b) Protein chains of collagen form a polypeptide chain composed of 3 alpha helices.

______ c) An active protein contains 4 tertiary subunits.

______ d) Two polypeptide chains held together by disulfide bridges.