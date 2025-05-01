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The Atom (Simplified) definitions

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  • Atom
    Smallest unit of an element, serving as the basic building block in chemistry, composed of a nucleus and electrons.
  • Nucleus
    Central region of an atom, extremely small compared to the atom's total volume, containing protons and neutrons.
  • Proton
    Positively charged subatomic particle located within the nucleus, contributing to the atom's identity.
  • Neutron
    Neutral subatomic particle in the nucleus, acting as the glue that stabilizes the nucleus by offsetting repulsion between protons.
  • Electron
    Negatively charged subatomic particle found outside the nucleus, moving rapidly within a vast region called the electron cloud.
  • Electron Cloud
    Region surrounding the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, about one million times larger than the nucleus.
  • Subatomic Particle
    Component smaller than an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons, each with distinct charge and location.
  • Nuclear Force
    Attractive interaction within the nucleus that binds protons and neutrons together, overcoming repulsive forces.
  • Electrostatic Force
    Repulsive interaction between like-charged protons in the nucleus, counteracted by the nuclear force for stability.
  • Stability
    Condition where the nucleus remains intact, achieved when attractive forces exceed repulsive ones within the nucleus.
  • Positive Charge
    Type of electric charge associated with protons, leading to repulsion when in proximity to other like charges.
  • Negative Charge
    Type of electric charge associated with electrons, resulting in attraction to positive charges and repulsion from other negatives.
  • Element
    Pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, defined by the number of protons in its nucleus.
  • Volume
    Amount of three-dimensional space occupied, with the atom's electron cloud vastly exceeding the nucleus in this aspect.
  • Glue
    Metaphorical description for the role of neutrons in maintaining cohesion among protons within the nucleus.