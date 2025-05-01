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Atom Smallest unit of an element, serving as the basic building block in chemistry, composed of a nucleus and electrons. Nucleus Central region of an atom, extremely small compared to the atom's total volume, containing protons and neutrons. Proton Positively charged subatomic particle located within the nucleus, contributing to the atom's identity. Neutron Neutral subatomic particle in the nucleus, acting as the glue that stabilizes the nucleus by offsetting repulsion between protons. Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle found outside the nucleus, moving rapidly within a vast region called the electron cloud. Electron Cloud Region surrounding the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, about one million times larger than the nucleus. Subatomic Particle Component smaller than an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons, each with distinct charge and location. Nuclear Force Attractive interaction within the nucleus that binds protons and neutrons together, overcoming repulsive forces. Electrostatic Force Repulsive interaction between like-charged protons in the nucleus, counteracted by the nuclear force for stability. Stability Condition where the nucleus remains intact, achieved when attractive forces exceed repulsive ones within the nucleus. Positive Charge Type of electric charge associated with protons, leading to repulsion when in proximity to other like charges. Negative Charge Type of electric charge associated with electrons, resulting in attraction to positive charges and repulsion from other negatives. Element Pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, defined by the number of protons in its nucleus. Volume Amount of three-dimensional space occupied, with the atom's electron cloud vastly exceeding the nucleus in this aspect. Glue Metaphorical description for the role of neutrons in maintaining cohesion among protons within the nucleus.
The Atom (Simplified) definitions
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The Atom (Simplified)
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