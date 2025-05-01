Atom Smallest unit of an element, serving as the basic building block in chemistry, composed of a nucleus and electrons.

Nucleus Central region of an atom, extremely small compared to the atom's total volume, containing protons and neutrons.

Proton Positively charged subatomic particle located within the nucleus, contributing to the atom's identity.

Neutron Neutral subatomic particle in the nucleus, acting as the glue that stabilizes the nucleus by offsetting repulsion between protons.

Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle found outside the nucleus, moving rapidly within a vast region called the electron cloud.

Electron Cloud Region surrounding the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, about one million times larger than the nucleus.