Skip to main content
Back

The Ideal Gas Law Applications definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, gas constant, and temperature for gases.
  • Pressure
    A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container.
  • Volume
    A variable indicating the amount of space occupied by a gas in a container.
  • Moles
    A measure of the quantity of gas particles present in a sample.
  • Gas Constant
    A fixed value that relates energy, temperature, and amount of gas in the ideal gas law equation.
  • Temperature
    A variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas particles in a system.
  • Direct Proportionality
    A relationship where increasing one variable causes another to increase by the same factor.
  • Inverse Proportionality
    A relationship where increasing one variable causes another to decrease proportionally.
  • Variable Chart
    A tool used to compare and analyze the effects of changing one gas law variable on others.
  • Numerator
    A position in the ideal gas law equation indicating variables that increase or decrease together.
  • Denominator
    A position in the ideal gas law equation indicating variables that change in opposition to those in the numerator.
  • Theoretical Question
    A problem type that asks for predictions about variable changes using the relationships in the ideal gas law.