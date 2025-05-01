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Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, gas constant, and temperature for gases. Pressure A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container. Volume A variable indicating the amount of space occupied by a gas in a container. Moles A measure of the quantity of gas particles present in a sample. Gas Constant A fixed value that relates energy, temperature, and amount of gas in the ideal gas law equation. Temperature A variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas particles in a system. Direct Proportionality A relationship where increasing one variable causes another to increase by the same factor. Inverse Proportionality A relationship where increasing one variable causes another to decrease proportionally. Variable Chart A tool used to compare and analyze the effects of changing one gas law variable on others. Numerator A position in the ideal gas law equation indicating variables that increase or decrease together. Denominator A position in the ideal gas law equation indicating variables that change in opposition to those in the numerator. Theoretical Question A problem type that asks for predictions about variable changes using the relationships in the ideal gas law.
The Ideal Gas Law Applications definitions
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