Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, gas constant, and temperature for gases.

Pressure A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container.

Volume A variable indicating the amount of space occupied by a gas in a container.

Moles A measure of the quantity of gas particles present in a sample.

Gas Constant A fixed value that relates energy, temperature, and amount of gas in the ideal gas law equation.

Temperature A variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas particles in a system.