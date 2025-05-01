What is the formula for the ideal gas law? The formula is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.

Which variable in the ideal gas law is considered a constant? R, the gas constant, is considered a constant in the ideal gas law.

How are pressure and volume related in the ideal gas law? Pressure and volume are inversely proportional; as one increases, the other decreases.

What happens to pressure if volume increases, assuming other variables are constant? If volume increases, pressure decreases due to their inverse relationship.

How are pressure and moles related in the ideal gas law? Pressure and moles are directly proportional; increasing one increases the other.

If the number of moles increases, what happens to the pressure (with other variables constant)? Pressure increases because it is directly proportional to the number of moles.