Back
Triacylglycerol A molecule composed of three fatty acid chains attached to a glycerol backbone, commonly found in fats and oils. Hydrogenation A chemical process where hydrogen atoms are added to unsaturated bonds, converting double bonds to single bonds in fatty acids. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds of unsaturated fatty acids. Unsaturation A characteristic of molecules containing one or more double bonds, leading to increased fluidity and lower melting points. Melting Point The temperature at which a solid fat becomes liquid, influenced by the degree of unsaturation in fatty acid chains. Complete Hydrogenation A process where all double bonds in a molecule are converted to single bonds, resulting in fully saturated fatty acid chains. Partial Hydrogenation A process where only some double bonds are converted to single bonds, allowing control over the final product's consistency. Nickel Catalyst A metal substance used to speed up the addition of hydrogen to double bonds during hydrogenation reactions. Triglyceride A synonym for triacylglycerol, representing a fat molecule with three fatty acid chains esterified to glycerol. Trioline A specific triacylglycerol molecule containing three double bonds, often used as an example in hydrogenation reactions. Fatty Acid Chain A long hydrocarbon tail attached to glycerol in fats, whose saturation level affects physical properties like hardness. Margarine A commercially produced spread made by partially hydrogenating oils, with consistency determined by remaining double bonds. Saturation A state where all carbon atoms in fatty acid chains are connected by single bonds, resulting from complete hydrogenation.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13