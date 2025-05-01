Triacylglycerol A molecule composed of three fatty acid chains attached to a glycerol backbone, commonly found in fats and oils.

Hydrogenation A chemical process where hydrogen atoms are added to unsaturated bonds, converting double bonds to single bonds in fatty acids.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds of unsaturated fatty acids.

Unsaturation A characteristic of molecules containing one or more double bonds, leading to increased fluidity and lower melting points.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid fat becomes liquid, influenced by the degree of unsaturation in fatty acid chains.

Complete Hydrogenation A process where all double bonds in a molecule are converted to single bonds, resulting in fully saturated fatty acid chains.