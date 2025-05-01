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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation definitions

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  • Triacylglycerol
    A molecule composed of three fatty acid chains attached to a glycerol backbone, commonly found in fats and oils.
  • Hydrogenation
    A chemical process where hydrogen atoms are added to unsaturated bonds, converting double bonds to single bonds in fatty acids.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds of unsaturated fatty acids.
  • Unsaturation
    A characteristic of molecules containing one or more double bonds, leading to increased fluidity and lower melting points.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid fat becomes liquid, influenced by the degree of unsaturation in fatty acid chains.
  • Complete Hydrogenation
    A process where all double bonds in a molecule are converted to single bonds, resulting in fully saturated fatty acid chains.
  • Partial Hydrogenation
    A process where only some double bonds are converted to single bonds, allowing control over the final product's consistency.
  • Nickel Catalyst
    A metal substance used to speed up the addition of hydrogen to double bonds during hydrogenation reactions.
  • Triglyceride
    A synonym for triacylglycerol, representing a fat molecule with three fatty acid chains esterified to glycerol.
  • Trioline
    A specific triacylglycerol molecule containing three double bonds, often used as an example in hydrogenation reactions.
  • Fatty Acid Chain
    A long hydrocarbon tail attached to glycerol in fats, whose saturation level affects physical properties like hardness.
  • Margarine
    A commercially produced spread made by partially hydrogenating oils, with consistency determined by remaining double bonds.
  • Saturation
    A state where all carbon atoms in fatty acid chains are connected by single bonds, resulting from complete hydrogenation.