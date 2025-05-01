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What is added to pi bonds during hydrogenation of triacylglycerols? Hydrogen (H2) is added to pi bonds during hydrogenation. What effect does hydrogenation have on the unsaturation of triacylglycerols? Hydrogenation decreases unsaturation by converting double bonds to single bonds. How does hydrogenation affect the melting point of triacylglycerols? Hydrogenation increases the melting point by reducing unsaturation. What is complete hydrogenation? Complete hydrogenation is when all carbon-carbon double bonds are reduced to single bonds. How many moles of hydrogen are needed for each pi bond in hydrogenation? One mole of hydrogen (H2) is required for each pi bond. What is the name of a triacylglycerol molecule with three double bonds? Trioline is a triacylglycerol molecule with three double bonds. How many moles of hydrogen are needed to completely hydrogenate trioline? Three moles of hydrogen are needed to completely hydrogenate trioline. What is partial hydrogenation? Partial hydrogenation is when only some, but not all, carbon-carbon double bonds are reduced to single bonds. Why is partial hydrogenation used commercially? Partial hydrogenation is used to adjust the consistency of products like margarines by controlling the number of remaining pi bonds. What determines the hardness of margarine after partial hydrogenation? The number of pi bonds remaining determines the hardness of margarine. What metal catalyst is commonly used in hydrogenation reactions? Nickel is commonly used as a metal catalyst in hydrogenation reactions. How many moles of hydrogen are needed if two pi bonds are removed during partial hydrogenation? Two moles of hydrogen are needed if two pi bonds are removed. What happens to fatty acid chains after complete hydrogenation? After complete hydrogenation, fatty acid chains become fully single-bonded. What is the main difference between complete and partial hydrogenation? Complete hydrogenation removes all double bonds, while partial hydrogenation leaves some double bonds intact. How do companies use partial hydrogenation to create different types of margarine? Companies control the number of pi bonds remaining to produce margarines with varying hardness.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation quiz
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