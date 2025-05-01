What is added to pi bonds during hydrogenation of triacylglycerols? Hydrogen (H2) is added to pi bonds during hydrogenation.

What effect does hydrogenation have on the unsaturation of triacylglycerols? Hydrogenation decreases unsaturation by converting double bonds to single bonds.

How does hydrogenation affect the melting point of triacylglycerols? Hydrogenation increases the melting point by reducing unsaturation.

What is complete hydrogenation? Complete hydrogenation is when all carbon-carbon double bonds are reduced to single bonds.

How many moles of hydrogen are needed for each pi bond in hydrogenation? One mole of hydrogen (H2) is required for each pi bond.

What is the name of a triacylglycerol molecule with three double bonds? Trioline is a triacylglycerol molecule with three double bonds.