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Triacylglycerol A molecule composed of three fatty acids esterified to a glycerol backbone, commonly known as a triglyceride. Oxidation A chemical process where electrons are removed, often involving the addition of oxygen to a molecule. Elemental Oxygen A diatomic molecule (O2) from the environment or atmosphere, acting as a reactant in chemical transformations. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds within organic molecules. Carboxylic Acid An organic compound featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (COOH). Triglyceride A synonym for triacylglycerol, consisting of three fatty acids linked to a glycerol molecule. Double Bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, often found in unsaturated fatty acids. Atmospheric Oxygen Oxygen present in the air, utilized as a reactant in oxidation reactions of organic molecules. Cleavage The process of splitting chemical bonds, such as pi bonds, resulting in the formation of new molecular fragments. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, commonly found in alcohols and acids. Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to carboxylic acids. Environmental Oxygen Oxygen sourced from the surroundings, participating in chemical reactions like the oxidation of triacylglycerols.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation definitions
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