Triacylglycerol A molecule composed of three fatty acids esterified to a glycerol backbone, commonly known as a triglyceride.

Oxidation A chemical process where electrons are removed, often involving the addition of oxygen to a molecule.

Elemental Oxygen A diatomic molecule (O2) from the environment or atmosphere, acting as a reactant in chemical transformations.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds within organic molecules.

Carboxylic Acid An organic compound featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (COOH).

Triglyceride A synonym for triacylglycerol, consisting of three fatty acids linked to a glycerol molecule.