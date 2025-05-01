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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation definitions

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  • Triacylglycerol
    A molecule composed of three fatty acids esterified to a glycerol backbone, commonly known as a triglyceride.
  • Oxidation
    A chemical process where electrons are removed, often involving the addition of oxygen to a molecule.
  • Elemental Oxygen
    A diatomic molecule (O2) from the environment or atmosphere, acting as a reactant in chemical transformations.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds within organic molecules.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    An organic compound featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (COOH).
  • Triglyceride
    A synonym for triacylglycerol, consisting of three fatty acids linked to a glycerol molecule.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, often found in unsaturated fatty acids.
  • Atmospheric Oxygen
    Oxygen present in the air, utilized as a reactant in oxidation reactions of organic molecules.
  • Cleavage
    The process of splitting chemical bonds, such as pi bonds, resulting in the formation of new molecular fragments.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, commonly found in alcohols and acids.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to carboxylic acids.
  • Environmental Oxygen
    Oxygen sourced from the surroundings, participating in chemical reactions like the oxidation of triacylglycerols.