What is the main reactant used to oxidize triacylglycerols in this reaction? Elemental oxygen (O2) is the main reactant used to oxidize triacylglycerols.

What type of bond does elemental oxygen cleave in the triacylglycerol molecule? Elemental oxygen cleaves the pi bonds (double bonds) in the triacylglycerol molecule.

What is formed when the pi bonds in triacylglycerols are cleaved by oxygen? Carboxylic acids are formed when the pi bonds are cleaved by oxygen.

What happens to the double bonded carbons after cleavage by oxygen? The double bonded carbons are separated but each retains a double bond, now to an oxygen atom.

What additional group is attached to each cleaved carbon to form a carboxylic acid? An OH group is attached to each cleaved carbon to complete the carboxylic acid structure.

How many carboxylic acids are formed from each cleaved pi bond? Two carboxylic acids are formed from each cleaved pi bond.