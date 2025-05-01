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What is the main reactant used to oxidize triacylglycerols in this reaction? Elemental oxygen (O2) is the main reactant used to oxidize triacylglycerols. What type of bond does elemental oxygen cleave in the triacylglycerol molecule? Elemental oxygen cleaves the pi bonds (double bonds) in the triacylglycerol molecule. What is formed when the pi bonds in triacylglycerols are cleaved by oxygen? Carboxylic acids are formed when the pi bonds are cleaved by oxygen. What happens to the double bonded carbons after cleavage by oxygen? The double bonded carbons are separated but each retains a double bond, now to an oxygen atom. What additional group is attached to each cleaved carbon to form a carboxylic acid? An OH group is attached to each cleaved carbon to complete the carboxylic acid structure. How many carboxylic acids are formed from each cleaved pi bond? Two carboxylic acids are formed from each cleaved pi bond. What is the role of atmospheric oxygen in the oxidation of triacylglycerols? Atmospheric oxygen acts as the oxidizing agent that cleaves the pi bonds. What is the general outcome of oxidizing a triacylglycerol molecule? The general outcome is the conversion of double bonded carbons into carboxylic acids. What is another name for triacylglycerol mentioned in the video? Triacylglycerol is also referred to as a triglyceride. What must each cleaved carbon form to become a carboxylic acid? Each cleaved carbon must form a double bond with oxygen and connect to an OH group. Does the oxidation reaction use environmental or laboratory oxygen? The reaction uses environmental and atmospheric oxygen. What is the significance of the pi bond in the oxidation of triacylglycerols? The pi bond is the site that is cleaved to initiate the formation of carboxylic acids. What is the structural change to the carbon atoms after oxidation? The carbon atoms change from being part of a double bond to being part of a carboxylic acid group. What is the purpose of color coding the double bonded carbons in the video? Color coding helps visualize which carbons are being cleaved and transformed during the reaction. What should you remember when dealing with oxidation of triacylglycerols? Remember that oxidation cleaves pi bonds to create carboxylic acids using atmospheric oxygen.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation quiz
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