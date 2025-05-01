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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation quiz

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  • What is the main reactant used to oxidize triacylglycerols in this reaction?
    Elemental oxygen (O2) is the main reactant used to oxidize triacylglycerols.
  • What type of bond does elemental oxygen cleave in the triacylglycerol molecule?
    Elemental oxygen cleaves the pi bonds (double bonds) in the triacylglycerol molecule.
  • What is formed when the pi bonds in triacylglycerols are cleaved by oxygen?
    Carboxylic acids are formed when the pi bonds are cleaved by oxygen.
  • What happens to the double bonded carbons after cleavage by oxygen?
    The double bonded carbons are separated but each retains a double bond, now to an oxygen atom.
  • What additional group is attached to each cleaved carbon to form a carboxylic acid?
    An OH group is attached to each cleaved carbon to complete the carboxylic acid structure.
  • How many carboxylic acids are formed from each cleaved pi bond?
    Two carboxylic acids are formed from each cleaved pi bond.
  • What is the role of atmospheric oxygen in the oxidation of triacylglycerols?
    Atmospheric oxygen acts as the oxidizing agent that cleaves the pi bonds.
  • What is the general outcome of oxidizing a triacylglycerol molecule?
    The general outcome is the conversion of double bonded carbons into carboxylic acids.
  • What is another name for triacylglycerol mentioned in the video?
    Triacylglycerol is also referred to as a triglyceride.
  • What must each cleaved carbon form to become a carboxylic acid?
    Each cleaved carbon must form a double bond with oxygen and connect to an OH group.
  • Does the oxidation reaction use environmental or laboratory oxygen?
    The reaction uses environmental and atmospheric oxygen.
  • What is the significance of the pi bond in the oxidation of triacylglycerols?
    The pi bond is the site that is cleaved to initiate the formation of carboxylic acids.
  • What is the structural change to the carbon atoms after oxidation?
    The carbon atoms change from being part of a double bond to being part of a carboxylic acid group.
  • What is the purpose of color coding the double bonded carbons in the video?
    Color coding helps visualize which carbons are being cleaved and transformed during the reaction.
  • What should you remember when dealing with oxidation of triacylglycerols?
    Remember that oxidation cleaves pi bonds to create carboxylic acids using atmospheric oxygen.