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Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) definitions

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  • Valence Electrons
    Outer shell particles responsible for chemical bonding, their count matches the group number for main group elements.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1A to 8A whose outermost electrons determine their chemical properties.
  • Group Number
    Numerical label of a column in the periodic table indicating the count of outermost electrons for main group elements.
  • Chemical Bonds
    Connections formed between atoms due to interactions among their outermost electrons.
  • Inner Core Electrons
    Particles found in shells beneath the outermost shell, not involved in chemical bonding.
  • Atomic Number
    Unique identifier for an element, equal to the total count of protons and electrons in a neutral atom.
  • Neutral Element
    Atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no overall charge.
  • Electron Shell
    Energy level surrounding the nucleus where electrons are arranged, labeled by principal quantum numbers.
  • Third Shell
    Energy level labeled n=3, often the location of outermost electrons in elements like chlorine.
  • Chlorine
    Element with atomic number 17, possessing 7 outermost electrons and 10 inner core electrons when neutral.
  • Protons
    Positively charged particles in the nucleus, their count defines the atomic number of an element.
  • Periodic Table
    Tabular arrangement of elements, where group numbers help predict outermost electron counts.