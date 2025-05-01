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Valence Electrons Outer shell particles responsible for chemical bonding, their count matches the group number for main group elements. Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A whose outermost electrons determine their chemical properties. Group Number Numerical label of a column in the periodic table indicating the count of outermost electrons for main group elements. Chemical Bonds Connections formed between atoms due to interactions among their outermost electrons. Inner Core Electrons Particles found in shells beneath the outermost shell, not involved in chemical bonding. Atomic Number Unique identifier for an element, equal to the total count of protons and electrons in a neutral atom. Neutral Element Atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no overall charge. Electron Shell Energy level surrounding the nucleus where electrons are arranged, labeled by principal quantum numbers. Third Shell Energy level labeled n=3, often the location of outermost electrons in elements like chlorine. Chlorine Element with atomic number 17, possessing 7 outermost electrons and 10 inner core electrons when neutral. Protons Positively charged particles in the nucleus, their count defines the atomic number of an element. Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements, where group numbers help predict outermost electron counts.
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) definitions
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