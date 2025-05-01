Valence Electrons Outer shell particles responsible for chemical bonding, their count matches the group number for main group elements.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A whose outermost electrons determine their chemical properties.

Group Number Numerical label of a column in the periodic table indicating the count of outermost electrons for main group elements.

Chemical Bonds Connections formed between atoms due to interactions among their outermost electrons.

Inner Core Electrons Particles found in shells beneath the outermost shell, not involved in chemical bonding.

Atomic Number Unique identifier for an element, equal to the total count of protons and electrons in a neutral atom.