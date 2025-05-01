How do you determine the number of valence electrons in a main group element? The number of valence electrons equals the group number for main group elements.

What are valence electrons? Valence electrons are the outer shell electrons involved in forming chemical bonds.

What are inner core electrons? Inner core electrons are all the electrons that are not valence electrons.

How do you calculate the total number of electrons in a neutral atom? The total number of electrons equals the sum of valence electrons and inner core electrons.

What is the relationship between atomic number and total electrons in a neutral atom? The atomic number of a neutral atom equals its total number of electrons.

How many valence electrons does aluminum have and why? Aluminum has 3 valence electrons because it is in group 3A.