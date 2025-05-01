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Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) definitions

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  • Electromagnetic Radiation
    Form of energy that travels through space as waves or particles, encompassing visible light and other types of radiation.
  • Speed of Light
    Constant value of 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second, representing how fast light moves in a vacuum.
  • Quantum Mechanics
    Branch of physics explaining light's dual nature, describing it as both particles and waves.
  • Crest
    Highest point on a wave, marking the peak between two successive upward movements.
  • Trough
    Lowest point on a wave, representing the valley between two downward movements.
  • Wavelength
    Distance between two consecutive crests or troughs, measured in meters and symbolized by lambda (λ).
  • Lambda
    Greek symbol (λ) used to represent the distance between repeating points on a wave.
  • Frequency
    Number of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz (Hz) or inverse seconds, symbolized by mu (μ).
  • Mu
    Greek symbol (μ) representing the count of wave cycles per second in a given time.
  • Hertz
    Unit for measuring how many wave cycles occur each second, equivalent to one per second.
  • Inverse Proportionality
    Relationship where an increase in one quantity results in a decrease in another, such as frequency and wavelength.
  • Direct Proportionality
    Relationship where two quantities increase or decrease together, such as frequency and energy.
  • Energy
    Property directly linked to frequency, increasing as frequency increases and decreasing as frequency decreases.