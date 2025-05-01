Electromagnetic Radiation Form of energy that travels through space as waves or particles, encompassing visible light and other types of radiation.

Speed of Light Constant value of 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second, representing how fast light moves in a vacuum.

Quantum Mechanics Branch of physics explaining light's dual nature, describing it as both particles and waves.

Crest Highest point on a wave, marking the peak between two successive upward movements.

Trough Lowest point on a wave, representing the valley between two downward movements.

Wavelength Distance between two consecutive crests or troughs, measured in meters and symbolized by lambda (λ).