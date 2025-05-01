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Electromagnetic Radiation Form of energy that travels through space as waves or particles, encompassing visible light and other types of radiation. Speed of Light Constant value of 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second, representing how fast light moves in a vacuum. Quantum Mechanics Branch of physics explaining light's dual nature, describing it as both particles and waves. Crest Highest point on a wave, marking the peak between two successive upward movements. Trough Lowest point on a wave, representing the valley between two downward movements. Wavelength Distance between two consecutive crests or troughs, measured in meters and symbolized by lambda (λ). Lambda Greek symbol (λ) used to represent the distance between repeating points on a wave. Frequency Number of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz (Hz) or inverse seconds, symbolized by mu (μ). Mu Greek symbol (μ) representing the count of wave cycles per second in a given time. Hertz Unit for measuring how many wave cycles occur each second, equivalent to one per second. Inverse Proportionality Relationship where an increase in one quantity results in a decrease in another, such as frequency and wavelength. Direct Proportionality Relationship where two quantities increase or decrease together, such as frequency and energy. Energy Property directly linked to frequency, increasing as frequency increases and decreasing as frequency decreases.
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) definitions
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Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
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