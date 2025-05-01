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What is the speed of light in a vacuum? The speed of light in a vacuum is 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second. What are the two ways light energy can travel through space? Light energy can travel as electromagnetic radiation in the form of either particles or waves. What is the crest of a wave? The crest is the top or peak of a wave. What is the trough of a wave? The trough is the lowest point or bottom of a wave. What does the Greek symbol lambda (λ) represent? Lambda (λ) represents the wavelength of a wave. How is wavelength defined in wave terminology? Wavelength is the distance between successive crests or troughs of a wave. In what units is wavelength measured? Wavelength is measured in meters. What does the Greek symbol mu (μ) represent? Mu (μ) represents the frequency of a wave. How is frequency defined? Frequency is the number of waves per second. In what units is frequency measured? Frequency is measured in hertz (Hz) or seconds inverse (s⁻¹). What is the relationship between frequency and wavelength at a fixed speed? Frequency is inversely proportional to wavelength; as frequency increases, wavelength decreases. What is the relationship between frequency and energy? Frequency is directly proportional to energy; as frequency increases, energy increases. What happens to wavelength when frequency is high? When frequency is high, wavelength is short or low. What happens to energy when frequency is low? When frequency is low, energy is also low. How does quantum mechanics describe the dual nature of light? Quantum mechanics describes light as both a collection of particles and as a unified wave.
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) quiz
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Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
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