What is the speed of light in a vacuum? The speed of light in a vacuum is 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second.

What are the two ways light energy can travel through space? Light energy can travel as electromagnetic radiation in the form of either particles or waves.

What is the crest of a wave? The crest is the top or peak of a wave.

What is the trough of a wave? The trough is the lowest point or bottom of a wave.

What does the Greek symbol lambda (λ) represent? Lambda (λ) represents the wavelength of a wave.

How is wavelength defined in wave terminology? Wavelength is the distance between successive crests or troughs of a wave.