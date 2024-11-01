Based on the sweetness index in Table 6.2, if you tasted a drop of each of the syrups below, which would taste the sweetest?
(a) light corn syrup (100% glucose)
If one sweetener packet of Splenda, Sweet’N Low, or Equal has the same sweetness as two tablespoons of sugar, according to Table 6.2, which of the packets contains the smallest amount of the sweetener?
Describe the similarities and differences of the following polysaccharides:
(a) amylose and amylopectin
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(d) produces maltose during digestion
Explain whether the following blood types could be donated to a person with type B blood:
(a) A
How is the polysaccharide heparin different from the glucose polysaccharides?