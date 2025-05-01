Problem 41
Considering their chemical structure, why are the melting points of oils lower than those of fats?
Problem 42
Olive oil is a monounsaturated oil with a melting point of -6 °C. Soybean oil is a polyunsaturated oil with a melting point of -16 °C . Explain their difference in melting points.
Problem 44
One of the main triglycerides in palm oil is tripalmitin. It contains three fatty acids with carbon designations of, [16:0]. Draw the structure of tripalmitin. Would you expect this molecule to be a solid or liquid at room temperature?
Problem 46
Draw a possible hydrogen bond between a molecule of cholesterol and a molecule of water.
Problem 89
Compare the structure of a soap molecule to a phospholipid and explain why a soap’s polar head is smaller than that of a phospholipid.
Problem 91
Describe other components present in a cell membrane and their relative location.
Problem 97
Mayonnaise is a thick mixture containing oil, vinegar (water-based), and eggs; the eggs contain a phospholipid molecule called lecithin. Mayonnaise cannot be made without lecithin. Explain why lecithin is a critical ingredient.
Problem 98
Fats and oils are both triglycerides. Consider the shortening Crisco®. Would scientists consider this a fat or an oil? What about margarine?
Ch.7 States of Matter and Their Attractive Forces
