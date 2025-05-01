Problem 1
How can you identify a catabolic reaction?
Problem 3b
Indicate whether the following processes represent anabolism or catabolism.
b. synthesis of fats
Problem 4b
Indicate whether the following processes represent anabolism or catabolism.
b. generation of ATP from breakdown of fructose
Problem 6
Name the types of chemical reactions that tend to be found in anabolic pathways.
Problem 9a
Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. contains the vitamin riboflavin
Problem 10a
Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. contains a form of the vitamin niacin
Problem 11a
Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. exchanges energy when a phosphate bond is hydrolyzed
Problem 13
Using abbreviations (not structures), write the reaction of flavin adenine dinucleotide that gives off energy (–∆G) .
Problem 15a
Name a carbohydrate (if any) that undergoes digestion in each of the following sites:
a. mouth
Problem 15c
Name a carbohydrate (if any) that undergoes digestion in each of the following sites:
c. small intestine
Problem 17
Describe how cholesterol is packaged after absorption in the intestine.
Problem 19
Name the end products for digestion of proteins.
Problem 21
Name the starting reactant of glycolysis.
Problem 21a
Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:
(a) signals cells to take up glucose
Problem 21c
Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:
(c) not produced in people with type 1 diabetes
Problem 25
In terms of high-energy molecules, what is the net output for one molecule of glucose undergoing glycolysis?
Problem 28
Name the coenzyme produced during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.
Problem 30
The formation of lactate permits glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions. Explain.
Problem 32
Explain how the catabolism of fructose differs from that of glucose.
Problem 35
Name the reactions in the citric acid cycle that involve oxidative decarboxylation.
Problem 38
Name the reaction of the citric acid cycle that reduces FAD.
Problem 41
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.
Problem 44
Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.
Problem 47
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?
Problem 50
Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?
Problem 51a
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+
Problem 51c
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. 2 Pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2 CO2
Problem 52a
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. FADH2 → FAD
Problem 52c
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. Glucose → 2 lactate
Problem 55a
Capric acid is a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
a. Draw fatty acyl capric acid activated for β oxidation.
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Back