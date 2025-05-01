Problem 1a
Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:
(a) carageenan, a seaweed extract containing up to 25,000 carbohydrate units
Problem 2a
Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:
(a) raffinose, a soluble fiber containing three carbohydrate units
Problem 3a
Identify the following as characteristics of soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) can mix with water
Problem 4a
Identify the following as containing soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) oatmeal
Problem 9a
Classify each of the following monosaccharides by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons (for example, a monosaccharide with an aldehyde and three carbons is an aldotriose).
(a)
Problem 10a
Classify each of the following monosaccharides by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons (for example, a monosaccharide with an aldehyde and three carbons is an aldotriose).
(a)
Problem 11a
Identify the following monosaccharides as the D- or the L-isomer:
(a)
Problem 13a
Draw the Fischer projection for the enantiomer (mirror image) of each of the following:
(a)
Problem 15
Classify structures A, B, and C in the figure as being either an enantiomer or a diastereomer of D-galactose.
Problem 17a
Use the structure of D-galactose in Problem 6.15 to answer the following:
(a) Draw the Fischer projection of the carbon 3 epimer.
Problem 17b
Use the structure of d-galactose in Problem 6.15 to answer the following:
(b) Draw the Fischer projection of L-galactose.
Problem 19a
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) also referred to as dextrose
Problem 20a
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) in combination with glucose produces the disaccharide lactose
Problem 22a
Indicate whether the following statements apply to type 1 or type 2 diabetes:
(a) most cases begin in youth
Problem 22c
Indicate whether the following statements apply to type 1 or type 2 diabetes:
(c) can be managed with diet and exercise
Problem 23a
Identify the following carbohydrates as the ⍺ or β anomer:
(a)
Problem 25
Draw the ⍺ and β anomer of D-talose in pyranose ring form:
Problem 29
The sugar alcohol ribitol is a component of the vitamin riboflavin and the energy transfer molecule FAD. Ribitol is formed when the monosaccharide ribose undergoes reduction at carbon 1. Draw the structure of ribitol.
Problem 30
The sugar alcohol erythritol is often included in low-calorie sweeteners. It is 70% as sweet as table sugar. Erythritol is the reduced form of the aldotetrose erythrose. Draw erythritol.
Problem 31
Pentoses also exist in a ring form, but they most commonly occur as furanose rings. D-Ribose exists in its furanose ring form in the nucleic acid RNA. Using the structure of D-ribose from Table 6.1, draw the furanose form of β-D-ribose.
Problem 32a
Identify the following reactions as condensation or hydrolysis:
(a) two monosaccharides reacting to form a disaccharide
Problem 34
Name the glycosidic bond present in mannobiose, shown in the following figure:
Problem 36a
For each of the following disaccharides, name the glycosidic bond and draw the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis:
(a)
Problem 38a
Lactulose is a disaccharide used in the treatment of chronic constipation. Its formal name is galactose β(1→4) fructose.
(a) Draw the structure of lactulose.
Problem 39a
Identify a disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) ordinary table sugar
Problem 41a
Based on the sweetness index in Table 6.2, if you tasted a drop of each of the syrups below, which would taste the sweetest?
(a) light corn syrup (100% glucose)
Problem 42
If one sweetener packet of Splenda, Sweet’N Low, or Equal has the same sweetness as two tablespoons of sugar, according to Table 6.2, which of the packets contains the smallest amount of the sweetener?
Problem 43a
Describe the similarities and differences of the following polysaccharides:
(a) amylose and amylopectin
Problem 45a
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(a) not digestible by humans
Problem 46d
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(d) produces maltose during digestion
