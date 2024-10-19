Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 52

What would be the molecular formula of a monosaccharide characterized as an aldopentose?

Understand the term 'aldopentose': An aldopentose is a monosaccharide (simple sugar) that contains five carbon atoms (pentose) and an aldehyde functional group (-CHO).
Determine the general formula for monosaccharides: Monosaccharides follow the general formula CnH2nOn, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms.
Apply the formula for a pentose: Since an aldopentose has five carbon atoms, substitute n = 5 into the general formula. This gives C5H10O5.
Verify the presence of the aldehyde group: The molecular formula C5H10O5 is consistent with the structure of an aldopentose, which includes an aldehyde group and five carbon atoms.
Conclude that the molecular formula of an aldopentose is C5H10O5.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monosaccharides

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar molecules. They serve as the building blocks for more complex carbohydrates. Common examples include glucose and fructose, which are vital for energy production in living organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:55
Reduction of Monosaccharides Example 1

Aldoses

Aldoses are a type of monosaccharide that contain an aldehyde group (-CHO) at one end of the molecule. This functional group is responsible for the reactivity and properties of aldoses, distinguishing them from ketoses, which contain a ketone group. Aldoses can participate in various biochemical reactions, including those involved in energy metabolism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:39
Common Naming of Sugar Alcohols Concept 3

Pentoses

Pentoses are monosaccharides that contain five carbon atoms. They can be classified as either aldopentoses or ketopentoses, depending on the presence of an aldehyde or ketone group. Aldopentoses, such as ribose and arabinose, play crucial roles in biological processes, including the structure of nucleic acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:34
Intro to Nucleic Acids Concept 2
