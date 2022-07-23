Skip to main content
Ch.2 Atoms and the Periodic Table
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Chapter 2, Problem 21
Chapter 2, Problem 21

For chlorine, identify the group number, give the number of electrons in each occupied shell, and write its valence-shell configuration.

1
Determine the group number of chlorine by locating it on the periodic table. Chlorine is in Group 17 (or Group VIIA in older notations), which is part of the halogens.
Identify the total number of electrons in a neutral chlorine atom. Chlorine has an atomic number of 17, meaning it has 17 protons and, in a neutral atom, 17 electrons.
Distribute the 17 electrons into the appropriate electron shells based on the 2n² rule. The first shell (n=1) can hold up to 2 electrons, the second shell (n=2) can hold up to 8 electrons, and the remaining electrons will go into the third shell (n=3).
Write the number of electrons in each occupied shell. For chlorine, the distribution is: 2 electrons in the first shell, 8 electrons in the second shell, and 7 electrons in the third shell.
Write the valence-shell configuration for chlorine. The valence shell is the outermost shell, which is the third shell in this case. Chlorine has 7 valence electrons, and its valence-shell configuration is: 3s23p5.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Group Number

The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outermost shell of an element. Chlorine is located in Group 17 (or VIIA), which means it has seven valence electrons. This classification helps predict the element's chemical behavior and reactivity.
Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons among the various atomic orbitals. For chlorine, the electron configuration is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁵, indicating that it has two electrons in the first shell, eight in the second, and five in the third. This configuration is crucial for understanding how chlorine interacts with other elements.
Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom and are responsible for chemical bonding. For chlorine, the valence-shell configuration is 3s² 3p⁵, reflecting its seven valence electrons. These electrons play a key role in determining how chlorine will bond with other elements, particularly in forming compounds.
Locate aluminum in the periodic table and give its group number and period number.

How many electrons are present in an atom in which the first and second shells and the 3s subshell are filled? Name the element.

An element has completely filled n = 1 and n = 2 shells and has six electrons in the n = 3 shell. Identify the element and its major group (i.e., main group, transition, etc.). Is it a metal or a nonmetal? Identify the orbital in which the last electron is found.

Use the following blank periodic table to show where the elements matching the following descriptions appear.

a. Elements with the valence-shell electron configuration ns2 np5

b. An element whose third shell contains two p electrons

c. Elements with a completely filled valence shell

Use the following orbital-filling diagram to show the electron configuration for As:

How do atoms of different elements differ?

