Locate aluminum in the periodic table and give its group number and period number.
For chlorine, identify the group number, give the number of electrons in each occupied shell, and write its valence-shell configuration.
How many electrons are present in an atom in which the first and second shells and the 3s subshell are filled? Name the element.
An element has completely filled n = 1 and n = 2 shells and has six electrons in the n = 3 shell. Identify the element and its major group (i.e., main group, transition, etc.). Is it a metal or a nonmetal? Identify the orbital in which the last electron is found.
Use the following blank periodic table to show where the elements matching the following descriptions appear.
a. Elements with the valence-shell electron configuration ns2 np5
b. An element whose third shell contains two p electrons
c. Elements with a completely filled valence shell
Use the following orbital-filling diagram to show the electron configuration for As:
How do atoms of different elements differ?