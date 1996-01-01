Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Calculating Oxidation Numbers is the first pivotal step in understanding redox reactions.
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Elements in Natural State have an oxidation number of zero:H2, N2, O2, F2, P4, S8, Cl2, Se8, Br2.
Calculate Oxidation Numbers Example 1
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Calculate Oxidation Numbers Example 2
Which of the following elements would have the lowest oxidation number?
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Calculate Oxidation Numbers Example 3
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Calculate Oxidation Numbers Example 4
Oxidation number of monoatomic ions equals to their charge.
Specific rules exist for calculating oxidation numbers of group 1A and 2A elements, F, H, O and Halogens.