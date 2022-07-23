Skip to main content
Ch.2 Atoms and the Periodic Table
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 Atoms and the Periodic TableProblem 40
Chapter 2, Problem 40

Where within an atom are the three types of subatomic particles located?

1
Identify the three types of subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Understand that protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus, which is the dense central core of the atom.
Recognize that electrons are found in regions called electron clouds or orbitals, which surround the nucleus.
Note that the nucleus is positively charged due to the protons, while the electron cloud is negatively charged due to the electrons.
Remember that the arrangement of these subatomic particles determines the atom's structure and properties, with the nucleus providing most of the atom's mass and the electron cloud defining its size and chemical behavior.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Subatomic Particles

Atoms are composed of three main types of subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, neutrons are neutral, and electrons have a negative charge. Understanding these particles is essential for grasping atomic structure and behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1

Atomic Structure

The structure of an atom consists of a nucleus, which contains protons and neutrons, and electron shells that surround the nucleus. The nucleus is dense and positively charged, while electrons occupy specific energy levels or orbitals around the nucleus, influencing the atom's chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration refers to the arrangement of electrons in an atom's electron shells. This configuration determines how atoms interact and bond with one another, playing a crucial role in the chemical behavior of elements. Understanding electron configuration is key to predicting reactivity and stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
