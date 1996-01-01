Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Subatomic Particles (Simplified)

Next Topic

The atom is composed of 3 subatomic particles:neutrons, protons, and electrons.

The Atom & Subatomic Particles

1

concept

Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

In terms of size, neutrons are the largest, protons are slightly smaller, and the electrons are the smallest.

2

concept

Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

example

Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Example 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

According to the table above, how many electrons are needed to have a combined mass of 1.0465 x 10-25 kg?

5
Problem

How many atoms are contained in 0.230 g of sodium, Na? The mass of one sodium atom is 23.99 amu.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.