Based on electronegativity differences, would you expect bonds between the following pairs of atoms to be largely ionic or largely covalent?
b. Ca and Cl
The discovery in the 1960s that xenon and fluorine react to form a molecular compound was a surprise to most chemists, because it had been thought that noble gases could not form bonds.
a. Why was it thought that noble gases could not form bonds?
The following formulas are unlikely to be correct. What is wrong with each?
d. C2OS
The phosphonium ion, PH4+ is formed by reaction of phosphine, PH3, with an acid.
b. Predict its molecular geometry.
d. Explain why the ion has a +1 charge.
The sulfite ion (SO32–) and sulfur trioxide (SO3) have the same chemical formulas but different molecular geometries. Draw the Lewis dot structures and identify the molecular geometry of each.